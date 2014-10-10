The global wind turbine gear oil market accounted for US$ 150.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 264.6 Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market and holds the largest share in the global wind turbine gear oil market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major wind turbine gear oil manufacturers in the region. Also, the rising production activities of wind turbine gear oil is expected to fuel wind turbine gear oil market growth during the forecast period. China leads in the production of wind energy as it has an installed capacity of more than 200 gigawatts. In 2018, China installed wind farms with an additional capacity of 21 gigawatts. The growing number of wind farm projects in China is expected to generate a significantly high demand for wind turbine gear oil market in China. These factors led to the growth of the wind turbine gear oil market in the Asia Pacific region.

Leading companies profiled in the report are Amsoil Inc.,BP p.l.c. (Castrol Limited),Chevron Corporation,Exxon Mobil Corporation,Freudenberg Group,FUCHS Group,HollyFrontier Corporation (Petro‐Canada Lubricants LLC),Royal Dutch Shell Plc.,Schaeffer Manufacturing Co.,TOTAL SA.

Market Insights

Government support to wind energy sector provides an opportunity for the wind turbine gear oil market growth

In an effort to address global warming and mitigate climate change, governments across the world are supporting the production and use of wind energy. The governments and energy industries have made large-scale investments in wind energy projects to harness clean energy as well as to minimize the carbon footprint. The wind energy is witnessing tremendous growth as government bodies are implementing policies such as tax rebates, subsidiaries, and minimum purchase price on wind turbine components and equipment for facilitating a shift from conventional energy to renewable energy.

GLOBAL WIND TURBINE GEAR OIL MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Synthetic gear oil

Mineral gear oil

Others

By Application

Onshore

Offshore

Growing number of wind turbine installations is expected to boost the demand for wind turbine gear oil

Wind energy is one of the renewable energy technologies which is growing at a rapid pace. The global installed capacity of wind energy has increased 75 times in the past two decades. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, it rose from 7.5 gigawatts in 1997 to ~564 gigawatts in 2018. The demand for wind turbine gear oil is dependent on factors such as new wind turbine installations and the frequency of oil change. The growing number of wind farms in China, Europe, and North America is expected to drive the market for wind turbine gear oil. According to the World Wind Energy Association, the global capacity of windmills reached 597 gigaWatt in 2018.

Strategic Insights

Mergers and acquisitions, product launches, and market initiatives strategies were adopted by the key players in the global wind turbine gear oil market. Few of the recent developments in the global wind turbine gear oil market are listed below:

2019: Global wind industry leaders NGC, CLCP, Envision Energy, and AMSOIL officially became strategic partners in the world’s largest renewable energy market. This help the company to enhance its customer base globally.

2019: A new AS/RS warehouse, two production halls and new office space for a total of EUR 16 million is built on the premises of FUCHS LUBRITECH GMBH. The location, which mainly produces lubricants for special applications, now covers a total of 96,000 m

2018: AMSOIL was selected by ZF Wind Power for gearbox lubrication during end-of-line testing at all of its manufacturing locations globally. The agreement between the two companies solidifies AMSOIL as the global leader in wind gearbox oil reliability and performance.

