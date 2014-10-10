Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the advanced metering infrastructure market with detailed market segmentation by device, solution, service, and geography. The global advanced metering infrastructure market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading advanced metering infrastructure market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

An advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) is an integrated and holistic system comprising of smart meters, data management systems, and communication networks that ensures efficient two-way communication between utilities and a smart utility meter. An AMI system empowers the utility companies with real-time data about power consumption, and thereby allow customers to make informed decisions about their energy usage. The advanced metering infrastructure system is anticipated to gain huge popularity globally owing to various advantages it offers to its customers.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

Black & Veatch

Eaton Corporation

Echelon Corporation

Elster Group GmbH (Honeywell International Inc.)

General Electric

IBM Corporation

Itron Inc.

Landis+Gyr Group AG

Schneider Electric SE

Sensu Usd Inc.

The global advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented on the basis of device, solution, and service. On the basis of device, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into smart meters, communication infrastructure, Home Area Networks (HANS), and In-home display units. The advanced metering infrastructure market on the basis of the solution is classified into MDM, Meter Data Analytics, AMI security, and meter communication infrastructure. Based on service, the advanced metering infrastructure market is segmented into system integration, meter deployment, program management and consulting.

Rising urbanization and industrialization leading to rise in the energy consumption demand coupled with government mandates on regulating energy consumption in various countries are anticipated to boost the growth of advanced metering infrastructure market exponentially. However, lack of standardization and limited interoperability among different utility companies are considered to be the major hindrances in the adoption of the advanced metering infrastructures. Smart city initiatives coupled with digitalization of the energy and utility sector in various developing economies like India and China is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the advanced metering infrastructure market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global advanced metering infrastructure market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The advanced metering infrastructure market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

