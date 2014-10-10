To uncover the general market conditions and tendencies, Medicinal Mushroom market research report acts as a perfect source. This report puts light on many aspects related to industry and market. Market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology are the major topics covered in this report. Data collection modules with large sample sizes are used to collect data and perform base year analysis. This market report gives information about company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company for the year 2018 to 2025 under the competitive analysis study.

The global Medicinal Mushroom market is expected to reach USD 78765.65million by 2025, from USD 38108.68 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global medicinal mushroom market are – Bonduelle Fresh, Costa Pty Ltd, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited, Lutece Holdings B.V.,Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland, Monterey Mushrooms Inc.

More Key Players – Okechamp S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, The Mushroom Company, New Roots Herbal Inc, North American Medicinal Mushroom Extracts, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co, Amax NutraSource, Inc, Nyishar, Real Mushrooms, Oriveda BV Bio-Botanica Inc., Amax NutraSource, Inc., Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd., Xi’an Greena Biotech Co.,Ltd, Dragon Herbs, Hokkaido-reishi, Huachengbio, Mushroom Science, Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd and many more.

Global Medicinal Mushroom Market, By Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Other Mushroom), By Application (Processed Mushroom Market, Processed Mushroom Market {Dried Mushroom, Frozen Mushroom, Canned Mushroom, Other Mushroom}), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

Reishi mushrooms are medically significant edible fungus scientifically known as Ganoderma lucidum. It is usually of deep red colour and has a bright surface with woody texture. These mushrooms are called as Ling Zhi in China, and reishi or mannentake in Japan. The parts of these mushrooms used as medicine are fruiting body or the above-ground portion, and mycelium or filaments linking group of mushrooms. The extracts obtained from these mushrooms are composed of complex carbohydrates, proteins and amino acids. These mushrooms have antioxidant, cholesterol-lowering, anti-cancer, and immunological properties.

Hence, they are used in the treatment of diabetes, respiratory problems, viral infections, heart & kidney diseases, liver problems, insomnia, anxiety, nervous system disorders, and others. Extensive research is being conducted on medicinal properties of reishi mushroom and many studies are supporting its health promoting characteristics. These factors have increased the demand of reishi mushroom extract globally. According to the article published by sustainability journal the total value of mushroom products was USD 24 billion in the year 2011 and the average annual growth rate has been over 10% over the past 30 years in China.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in consumption of processed foods

Rise in consumer awareness about health and wellness

Promising and profitable business

R&D and innovations to expand applicability & accelerate growth

Improving technologies to increase the shelf-life

Limited shelf-life of mushrooms

Proper process management

Market Segmentation: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

The global medicinal mushroom market is segmented based on type, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global medicinal mushroom market is segmented into ganoderma lucidum, shiitake mushroom, grifola frondosa, grifola lentinula edodes, cordyceps spp.and pleurotus ostreatus

On the basis of application, the global medicinal mushroom market is classified into weight management, cardiovascular, cancer treatment, immunotherapy and others.

Based on geography, the global medicinal mushroom market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

The global medicinal mushroom market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medicinal mushroom market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Research Methodology: Global Medicinal Mushroom Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

