The growing awareness, disease management, and self-care among people related to chronic diseases as well as the disability to lead healthy and independent lives are the primary driver for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. Also, the growing trend towards usage of technologies which permit the people to gain easy access to healthcare without staying in the hospital. Thus, these factors are contributing to the growth in the demand for personal emergency response systems market in the forecast period.

The continuous growth in technology and the easy adaptability of PERS devices and technological developments in healthcare wearables are the significant drivers for the growth of the personal emergency response systems market. The mounting advancements in communication technologies are creating opportunities for the personal emergency response systems market in the coming years.

The Personal Emergency Response Systems Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints ,opportunities and future trends with an impact analysis of these market dynamics for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed of products/service portfolio, SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments from the past three years.

Leading Personal Emergency Response Systems Market Players:

1. ADT Corporation

2. Alertone Services, LLC

3. American Senior Safety Agency

4. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

5. LifeFone

6. LifeStation, Inc.

7. Medical Guardian LLC

8. Nortek Security Control LLC.

9. Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd.

10. Valued Relationships, Inc.

Personal Emergency Response Systems Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Personal Emergency Response Systems with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Personal Emergency Response Systems Market at global, regional and country level.

The global personal emergency response systems market is segmented on the type, and end-user industry. Based on type, the market is segmented into landline PERS, mobile PERS, and standalone PERS. Similarly, based on end-user industry the market is segmented into home-based users, senior living facilities, and assisted living facilities.

Also, key Personal Emergency Response Systems Market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Personal Emergency Response Systems Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Personal Emergency Response Systems Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

