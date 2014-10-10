The Processed Meat market research report makes businesses dominant whether it is large, medium or small for existing and succeeding in the market. Not to mention all the topics have been thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. The Processed Meat report also provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2018-2025 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape. The Processed Meat report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Global Processed Meat Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1712.33 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to rising need of ready-to-eat and convenient food.

Market Definition: Global Processed Meat Market

Processed meats are similar to fresh meat and have been salted, cured, smoked, and fermented for preservatives. It reduces number of microorganisms and increases shelf life spam because processed meats are cooked products. Increasing consumption of meat among population is driving the demand of processed meat globally.

Market Drivers:

As processed food is rich in protein content, people started consuming more protein in their diet which enhances the demand of this market

Rising disposable income is also driving the growth of this market

Lack of time to cook at home due to busy schedules is also expected to drive the market growth

Increasing pay level of the middle class consumer will also drive the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Processed Meat Market

By Meat Type

Poultry

Beef

Pork

Mutton

By Type

Chilled

Frozen

Canned/Preserved

By Processing Technology

Fresh Processed Meat

Raw Cooked Meat

Pre Cooked meat

Raw Fermented Sausages

Cured meat

Dries Meat

By Product Type

Cured

Uncured

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience/Departmental Store

Specialty Store

Horeca

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, Tyson Food Inc,. announced that they have acquired Keystone Foods business, a major supplier to global food industry. This acquisition will help the company to expand their presence in the market and provide more innovative products to their customers. Six processing plants in Georgia, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Pennysylvania, Kentucky, Alabama and Wisconsin are part of this acquisition

In October 2016, BRF S.A., Brazilian player in the processed meat market announced its partnership with COFCO meats, a Chinese food company. This partnership will lead to expansion of its products portfolio around globe and will benefit BRF S.A. in formulating strategic plans, access local markets and strengthen BRF’s brand

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global processed meat market are Cargill, Incorporated., Tyson Foods, Inc., National Foods, Hormel Foods Corporation, Smithfield Foods, Inc., Pilgrim’s, Conagra Brands, Inc., Trademark Holdings LLC, Perdue, NH Foods Ltd., BRF SA., Foster Farms., JBS, Koch Foods, Marfrig, National Beef Packing Company, LLC, Sanderson Farms, Incorporated, Danish Crown, Diamond Meat Processing LLC, Rica Cold Meats, Bemis Company, Inc., Pendale Foods, and others.

