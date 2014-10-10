Orbis research gives accurate information about North America Sports Medicine Industry along with competitive analysis with revenue generation, market share and report also provides information about applications, types and regional outlook with the forecast up to 2024.

In this report, North America Sports Medicine Market is projected to reach USD 14,943.9 million by 2024 from USD 7,698.3 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the North America sports medicine market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

U.S.,

Mexico,

Canada,

North America sports medicine market competition by top players including –

Stryker is the major player in the United States for sports medicine market as it has done lot of merger and acquisitions, partnerships and expansion. Some of the prominent players in the sports medicine market include

Arthrex, Inc.,

Stryker,

CONMED Corporation,

Zimmer, Inc.,

DJO Global,

Breg, Inc.,

Tornier, Inc.,

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.,

RTI Surgical Inc.,

Smith & Nephew,

Biomet Inc.,

Bird and Cronin, Inc.,

Cayenne Medical, Inc.,

The North America sports medicine market is segmented on the basis of product type, body area, end user, and geography.

The North America sports medicine market is segmented into 4 types, namely orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices, orthopedic braces and supports.

North America sports medicine market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder & elbow, foot & ankle and wrist & hand on the basis of body area.

On the basis of procedures, North America sports medicine market is segmented into knee arthroscopic procedures, hip arthroscopic procedures, shoulder and elbow arthroscopic procedures, foot and ankle arthroscopic procedures, and hand and wrist arthroscopic procedures.

On the basis of end users, the market is classified into orthopedic clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

Table of Contents

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. MARKET SCOPE

1.4. OVERVIEW OF NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET

1.5. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.6. LIMITATION

1.7. MARKETS COVERED

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.2. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.3. ASSUMPTIONS

3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. OVERVIEW

3.2. DRIVERS

3.2.1. INCREASING INCIDENCES OF SPORTS INJURIES

3.2.2. INCREASING ADOPTION OF ARTHROSCOPIC SURGERIES

3.2.3. CONTINUOUS INFLUX OF NEW PRODUCTS AND TREATMENT MODALITIES

3.2.4. GROWING RESEARCH ACTIVITIES IN SPORTS MEDICINE

3.2.5. DEVELOPMENTS IN THE FIELD OF REGENERATIVE MEDICINE

3.2.6. INCREASED ADOPTION AND ACCEPTANCE OF ARTHROSCOPY & MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURES

3.3. RESTRAINTS

3.3.1. HIGH COST OF IMPLANTS AND OTHER DEVICES

3.3.2. MEDICAL DEVICES EXCISE TAX IN THE U.S.

3.4. OPPORTUNITIES

3.4.1. GENERIC IMPLANTS

3.4.2. EXPANSION AND MARKET PENETRATION OPPORTUNITIES IN EMERGING ECONOMIES

3.5. CHALLENGES

3.5.1. LACK OF TRAINED PROFESSIONALS

4. PREMIUM INSIGHTS

5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION

6. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA ORTHOBIOLOGICS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.2.1. BONE GRAFT SUBSTITUTE

6.2.2. VISCOSUPPLEMENTATION

6.2.3. BONE MARROW CONCENTRATE (BMC)

6.2.4. PLATELET RICH PLASMA (PRP)

6.3. NORTH AMERICA SURGICAL DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.4. NORTH AMERICA ARTHROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.5. NORTH AMERICA ORTHOPEDIC BRACES AND SUPPORTS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

7. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY BODY AREA

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.2. KNEE

7.3. HIP

7.4. SHOULDER AND ELBOW

7.5. FOOT AND ANKLE

7.6. HAND AND WRIST

8. NORTH AMERICA ARTHROSCOPY DEVICES MARKET, BY PROCEDURE

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.2. KNEE ARTHROSCOPIC PROCEDURES

8.3. HIP ARTHROSCOPIC SURGERIES

8.4. SHOULDER AND ELBOW ARTHROSCOPIC PROCEDURES

8.5. FOOT AND ANKLE ARTHROSCOPIC PROCEDURES

8.6. HAND AND WRIST ARTHROSCOPIC PROCEDURES

9. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY END USER

9.1. OVERVIEW

9.2. HOSPITALS

9.3. ORTHOPEDIC CLINICS

9.4. AMBULATORY SURGICAL CENTERS

9.5. OTHERS

10. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.1. OVERVIEW

10.2. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

10.2.1. U.S. SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET

10.2.2. CANADA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET

10.2.3. MEXICO SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET

11. NORTH AMERICA SPORTS MEDICINE MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE

11.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA

12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. SMITH & NEPHEW

12.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.1.2. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.1.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

12.1.2.2. WEAKNESS EXPLAINED

12.1.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

12.1.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

12.1.3. SMITH & NEPHEW: REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.1.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.1.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.2. CONMED CORPORATION

12.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.2.2. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.2.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

12.2.2.2. WEAKNESS EXPLAINED

12.2.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

12.2.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

12.2.3. CONMED CORPORATION:REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.2.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.2.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.3. JOHNSON& JOHNSON SERVICES, INC. (MITEK IS A SUBSIDIARY)

12.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.3.2. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.3.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

12.3.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

12.3.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

12.3.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

12.3.3. JOHNSON& JOHNSON SERVICES, INC.:REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.3.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.3.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.4. ARTHREX, INC.

12.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.4.2. ARTHREX, INC. : SNAPSHOT

12.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.5. RTI SURGICALS, INC.

12.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.5.2. RTI SURGICALS, INC.: REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.6. BIRD & CRONIN, INC.

12.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.6.2. BIRD & CRONIN, INC. : SNAPSHOT

12.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.7. CRAMER PRODUCTS, INC.

12.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.7.2. CRAMER PRODUCTS, INC.: SNAPSHOT

12.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.8. ZIMMER BIOMET

12.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.8.2. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.8.2.1. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

12.8.2.2. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

12.8.2.3. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

12.8.2.4. THREATS EXPLAINED

12.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.9. ANIKA THERAPEUTICS, INC.

12.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.9.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.9.3. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.10. ÖSSUR

12.10.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.10.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.10.3. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.11. BREG, INC.

12.11.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.11.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.11.3. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.12. MUELLER SPORTS MEDICINE, INC.

12.12.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.12.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.12.3. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.13. DJO NORTH AMERICA

12.13.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.13.2. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.14. STRYKER CORPORATION

12.14.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.14.2. SWOT ANALYSIS

12.14.3. DRIVERS EXPLAINED

12.14.3.1. WEAKNESSES EXPLAINED

12.14.3.2. OPPORTUNITIES EXPLAINED

12.14.3.3. THREATS EXPLAINED

12.14.4. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.14.5. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.15. MEDTRONIC

12.15.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.15.2. MEDTRONIC :REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.15.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.15.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

