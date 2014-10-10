Market Definition:

Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance. Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis. The workforce management introduces IoT and AI technologies to offer improved solutions for human resource management. The cloud segment is booming in the global workforce management market due to advantages such as unlimited scalability, control and variety of applications.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3773980

Market Segmentation:

Global workforce management market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, organizations, operating system, deployment model and end user.

• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.

• On the basis of organizations, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise.

• On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others.

• On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.

• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defense and government, automotive and others.

Market Players

The key market players for global workforce management market are listed below:

• ATOSS Software AG

• ADP, LLC

• ClickSoftware

• HotSchedules

• Huntington Business Systems

• Oracle

• Infor

• Kronos Incorporated

• Reflexis Systems, Inc.

• ActiveOps Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Verint

• SAP SE

• Workday, Inc.

• Ultimate Software

• The Hackett Group, Inc

• Synel

• WorkForce Software, LLC.

• TALOS Workforce Solutions

• MPEX Solutions

• Ascentis Corporation

Global workforce management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation:

By Component (Solutions, Services), Organizations (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Operating Systems (iOS, Android, Windows, Linux/Unix, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), End User (Healthcare, Energy and Utilities Solutions, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Defence and Government, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market:

• Increased demand of cloud-based platform

• Focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users

Market Players:

The key market players for global workforce management market are listed below:

• ATOSS Software AG

• ADP, LLC

• ClickSoftware

• HotSchedules

• Huntington Business Systems

• Oracle

• Infor

• Kronos Incorporated

• Reflexis Systems, Inc.

• ActiveOps Limited

• IBM Corporation

• Verint

• SAP SE

• Workday, Inc.

• Ultimate Software

• The Hackett Group, Inc

• Synel

• WorkForce Software, LLC.

• TALOS Workforce Solutions

• MPEX Solutions

• Ascentis Corporation

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-workforce-management-market-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2026

Table of Contents

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 46

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 46

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 46

1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET 46

1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 48

1.5 LIMITATIONS 48

1.6 MARKETS COVERED 48

2 MARKETS COVERED 51

2.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 52

2.2 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 53

2.3 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 56

2.4 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 57

2.5 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 58

2.6 SECONDARY SOURCES 59

2.7 ASSUMPTIONS 59

3 MARKET OVERVIEW 60

3.1 DRIVERS 62

3.1.1 INCREASED DEMAND OF CLOUD-BASED PLATFORM 62

3.1.2 FOCUS TOWARDS IMPLEMENTING THE WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM BY END USERS 62

3.2 RESTRAINT 63

3.2.1 THE RISING THREATS FOR IT SECURITY AND CYBERSECURITY 63

3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 64

3.3.1 ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, AND IOT SOLUTIONS 64

3.3.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF SMES WITH REQUIREMENT OF ADVANCED HR TECHNOLOGY 64

3.4 CHALLENGES 65

3.4.1 LACK OF AUTOMATION AND DEVELOPMENT IN WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS 65

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 66

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 69

5.1 DBMR MARKET TIMELINE 70

5.2 DBMR MULTIVARIATE MODEL 70

?

6 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT 72

6.1 OVERVIEW 73

6.2 SOLUTIONS 74

6.2.1 TIME AND ATTENDANCE MANAGEMENT 74

6.2.2 ABSENCE AND HOLIDAY MANAGEMENT 74

6.2.3 PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT 75

6.2.4 WORKFORCE SCHEDULING 75

6.2.5 WORKFORCE ANALYTICS 75

6.2.6 BUDGETING AND FORECASTING 75

6.2.7 OTHERS 75

6.3 SERVICES 75

6.3.1 IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES 76

6.3.2 TRAINING AND EDUCATION 76

6.3.3 SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE 76

6.3.4 OTHERS 76

7 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATIONS 77

7.1 OVERVIEW 78

7.2 LARGE ENTERPRISE 79

7.3 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 79

8 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM 80

8.1 OVERVIEW 81

8.2 WINDOWS 82

8.3 ANDROID 82

8.4 IOS 83

8.5 LINUX/UNIX 83

8.6 OTHERS 84

9 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL 85

9.1 OVERVIEW 86

9.2 CLOUD 87

9.2.1 PRIVATE 87

9.2.1.1 SAAS 88

9.2.1.2 PAAS 88

9.2.1.3 IAAS 88

9.2.2 PUBLIC 88

9.2.2.1 SAAS 88

9.2.2.2 PAAS 88

9.2.2.3 IAAS 88

9.2.3 HYBRID 89

9.2.3.1 SAAS 89

9.2.3.2 PAAS 89

9.2.3.3 IAAS 89

9.3 ON-PREMISES 89

10 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER 90

10.1 OVERVIEW 91

10.2 HEALTHCARE 92

10.2.1 SOLUTIONS 93

10.2.2 SERVICES 93

10.3 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE 93

10.3.1 SOLUTIONS 94

10.3.2 SERVICES 94

10.4 MANUFACTURING 94

10.4.1 SOLUTIONS 94

10.4.2 SERVICES 94

10.5 TELECOM AND IT 95

10.5.1 SOLUTIONS 95

10.5.2 SERVICES 95

10.6 CONSUMER GOODS AND RETAIL 96

10.6.1 SOLUTIONS 96

10.6.2 SERVICES 96

10.7 AUTOMOTIVE 97

10.7.1 SOLUTIONS 97

10.7.2 SERVICES 97

10.8 DEFENSE AND GOVERNMENT 98

10.8.1 SOLUTIONS 98

10.8.2 SERVICES 98

10.9 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS 99

10.9.1 SOLUTIONS 99

10.9.2 SERVICES 99

10.10 ENERGY AND UTILITIES SOLUTIONS 100

10.10.1 SOLUTIONS 100

10.10.2 SERVICES 100

10.11 OTHERS 101

10.11.1 SOLUTIONS 101

10.11.2 SERVICES 101

?

11 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 102

11.1 OVERVIEW 103

11.2 NORTH AMERICA 108

11.2.1 U.S. 117

11.2.2 CANADA 123

11.2.3 MEXICO 129

11.3 EUROPE 135

11.3.1 GERMANY 144

11.3.2 U.K. 150

11.3.3 FRANCE 156

11.3.4 ITALY 162

11.3.5 SPAIN 168

11.3.6 RUSSIA 174

11.3.7 NETHERLANDS 180

11.3.8 SWITZERLAND 186

11.3.9 BELGIUM 192

11.3.10 TURKEY 198

11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 204

11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 205

11.4.1 CHINA 214

11.4.2 JAPAN 220

11.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 226

11.4.4 INDIA 232

11.4.5 AUSTRALIA 238

11.4.6 SINGAPORE 244

11.4.7 THAILAND 250

11.4.8 MALAYSIA 256

11.4.9 INDONESIA 262

11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 268

11.4.11 REST OF ASIA- PACIFIC 274

11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 275

11.5.1 BRAZIL 284

11.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 290

11.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 291

11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 300

11.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 306

?

12 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 307

12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 307

12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 308

12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 309

12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 310

13 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS 311

13.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 315

14 COMPANY PROFILES 316

14.1 ADP, LLC 316

14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 316

14.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 316

14.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 317

14.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 317

14.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 317

14.2 KRONOS INCORPORATED 318

14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 318

14.2.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 318

14.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 318

14.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 319

14.3 WORKDAY, INC. 320

14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 320

14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 320

14.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 321

14.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 321

14.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 322

14.4 SAP SE 323

14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 323

14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 323

14.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 324

14.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 324

14.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 324

14.5 ORACLE 325

14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 325

14.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 325

14.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 326

14.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 326

14.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 326

?

14.6 ATOSS SOFTWARE AG 327

14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 327

14.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 327

14.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 328

14.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 328

14.7 ACTIVEOPS LIMITED 329

14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 329

14.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 329

14.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 329

14.8 ASCENTIS CORPORATION 331

14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 331

14.8.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 331

14.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 331

14.9 CLICKSOFTWARE 333

14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 333

14.9.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 333

14.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 334

14.10 HOTSCHEDULES 335

14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 335

14.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 335

14.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 336

14.11 HUNTINGTON BUSINESS SYSTEMS 337

14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 337

14.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 337

14.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 337

14.12 IBM CORPORATION 338

14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 338

14.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 338

14.12.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 339

14.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 339

14.13 INFOR 340

14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 340

14.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 340

14.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 340

14.14 MPEX SOLUTIONS 341

14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 341

14.14.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 341

14.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 341

?

14.15 REFLEXIS SYSTEMS, INC. 342

14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 342

14.15.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 342

14.15.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 342

14.16 SYNEL 343

14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 343

14.16.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 343

14.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 343

14.17 TALOS WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS 345

14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 345

14.17.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 345

14.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 345

14.18 THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. 346

14.18.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 346

14.18.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 346

14.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 346

14.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 346

14.19 ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 347

14.19.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 347

14.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 347

14.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 348

14.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 348

14.20 VERINT 349

14.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 349

14.20.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 349

14.20.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 350

14.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 350

14.21 WORKFORCE SOFTWARE, LLC. 351

14.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 351

14.21.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 351

14.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 351

15 CONCLUSION 353

16 QUESTIONNAIRE 354

17 RELATED REPORTS 356

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3773980

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155