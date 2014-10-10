Workforce Management Market 2019: Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Demand, Growth, Key Players, Regional Outlook and Forecast Till 2026
Market Definition:
Workforce management is utilized to optimize employee’s productivity, which ensures that all resources are working at the right time in the right place. The workforce management typically comprises of forecasting, scheduling, skills management, intraday management, time keeping and attendance. Workforce management software is often incorporated with HR apps from third party companies and with key HR technologies that act as key repositories for information on the employment. This helps the HR to efficiently manage the employees to enhance productivity of organization. WFM effectively does fulfil the labour requirements and establishes & manages employee schedules to perform a specific task on a daily and hour-to-hour basis. The workforce management introduces IoT and AI technologies to offer improved solutions for human resource management. The cloud segment is booming in the global workforce management market due to advantages such as unlimited scalability, control and variety of applications.
Market Segmentation:
Global workforce management market is segmented into five notable segments that are component, organizations, operating system, deployment model and end user.
• On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services.
• On the basis of organizations, the market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprise.
• On the basis of operating system, the market is segmented into iOS, android, windows, Linux/Unix and others.
• On the basis of deployment model, the market is segmented into on-premises and cloud.
• On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into healthcare, energy and utilities solutions, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, telecom and IT, banking, financial services, and insurance, defense and government, automotive and others.
Market Players
The key market players for global workforce management market are listed below:
• ATOSS Software AG
• ADP, LLC
• ClickSoftware
• HotSchedules
• Huntington Business Systems
• Oracle
• Infor
• Kronos Incorporated
• Reflexis Systems, Inc.
• ActiveOps Limited
• IBM Corporation
• Verint
• SAP SE
• Workday, Inc.
• Ultimate Software
• The Hackett Group, Inc
• Synel
• WorkForce Software, LLC.
• TALOS Workforce Solutions
• MPEX Solutions
• Ascentis Corporation
Global workforce management market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.
By Component (Solutions, Services), Organizations (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprise), Operating Systems (iOS, Android, Windows, Linux/Unix, Others), Deployment Model (On-Premises, Cloud), End User (Healthcare, Energy and Utilities Solutions, Transportation and Logistics, Manufacturing, Consumer Goods and Retail, Telecom and IT, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Defence and Government, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the market:
• Increased demand of cloud-based platform
• Focus towards implementing the workforce management system by end users
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 46
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 46
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 46
1.3 OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET 46
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 48
1.5 LIMITATIONS 48
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 48
2 MARKETS COVERED 51
2.1 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 52
2.2 DBMR TRIPOD DATA VALIDATION MODEL 53
2.3 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 56
2.4 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 57
2.5 DBMR VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS 58
2.6 SECONDARY SOURCES 59
2.7 ASSUMPTIONS 59
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 60
3.1 DRIVERS 62
3.1.1 INCREASED DEMAND OF CLOUD-BASED PLATFORM 62
3.1.2 FOCUS TOWARDS IMPLEMENTING THE WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM BY END USERS 62
3.2 RESTRAINT 63
3.2.1 THE RISING THREATS FOR IT SECURITY AND CYBERSECURITY 63
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 64
3.3.1 ADOPTION OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, AND IOT SOLUTIONS 64
3.3.2 INCREASING NUMBER OF SMES WITH REQUIREMENT OF ADVANCED HR TECHNOLOGY 64
3.4 CHALLENGES 65
3.4.1 LACK OF AUTOMATION AND DEVELOPMENT IN WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS 65
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 66
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 69
5.1 DBMR MARKET TIMELINE 70
5.2 DBMR MULTIVARIATE MODEL 70
?
6 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT 72
6.1 OVERVIEW 73
6.2 SOLUTIONS 74
6.2.1 TIME AND ATTENDANCE MANAGEMENT 74
6.2.2 ABSENCE AND HOLIDAY MANAGEMENT 74
6.2.3 PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT 75
6.2.4 WORKFORCE SCHEDULING 75
6.2.5 WORKFORCE ANALYTICS 75
6.2.6 BUDGETING AND FORECASTING 75
6.2.7 OTHERS 75
6.3 SERVICES 75
6.3.1 IMPLEMENTATION SERVICES 76
6.3.2 TRAINING AND EDUCATION 76
6.3.3 SUPPORT AND MAINTENANCE 76
6.3.4 OTHERS 76
7 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATIONS 77
7.1 OVERVIEW 78
7.2 LARGE ENTERPRISE 79
7.3 SMALL & MEDIUM ENTERPRISES 79
8 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY OPERATING SYSTEM 80
8.1 OVERVIEW 81
8.2 WINDOWS 82
8.3 ANDROID 82
8.4 IOS 83
8.5 LINUX/UNIX 83
8.6 OTHERS 84
9 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL 85
9.1 OVERVIEW 86
9.2 CLOUD 87
9.2.1 PRIVATE 87
9.2.1.1 SAAS 88
9.2.1.2 PAAS 88
9.2.1.3 IAAS 88
9.2.2 PUBLIC 88
9.2.2.1 SAAS 88
9.2.2.2 PAAS 88
9.2.2.3 IAAS 88
9.2.3 HYBRID 89
9.2.3.1 SAAS 89
9.2.3.2 PAAS 89
9.2.3.3 IAAS 89
9.3 ON-PREMISES 89
10 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY END USER 90
10.1 OVERVIEW 91
10.2 HEALTHCARE 92
10.2.1 SOLUTIONS 93
10.2.2 SERVICES 93
10.3 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE 93
10.3.1 SOLUTIONS 94
10.3.2 SERVICES 94
10.4 MANUFACTURING 94
10.4.1 SOLUTIONS 94
10.4.2 SERVICES 94
10.5 TELECOM AND IT 95
10.5.1 SOLUTIONS 95
10.5.2 SERVICES 95
10.6 CONSUMER GOODS AND RETAIL 96
10.6.1 SOLUTIONS 96
10.6.2 SERVICES 96
10.7 AUTOMOTIVE 97
10.7.1 SOLUTIONS 97
10.7.2 SERVICES 97
10.8 DEFENSE AND GOVERNMENT 98
10.8.1 SOLUTIONS 98
10.8.2 SERVICES 98
10.9 TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS 99
10.9.1 SOLUTIONS 99
10.9.2 SERVICES 99
10.10 ENERGY AND UTILITIES SOLUTIONS 100
10.10.1 SOLUTIONS 100
10.10.2 SERVICES 100
10.11 OTHERS 101
10.11.1 SOLUTIONS 101
10.11.2 SERVICES 101
?
11 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY 102
11.1 OVERVIEW 103
11.2 NORTH AMERICA 108
11.2.1 U.S. 117
11.2.2 CANADA 123
11.2.3 MEXICO 129
11.3 EUROPE 135
11.3.1 GERMANY 144
11.3.2 U.K. 150
11.3.3 FRANCE 156
11.3.4 ITALY 162
11.3.5 SPAIN 168
11.3.6 RUSSIA 174
11.3.7 NETHERLANDS 180
11.3.8 SWITZERLAND 186
11.3.9 BELGIUM 192
11.3.10 TURKEY 198
11.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 204
11.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 205
11.4.1 CHINA 214
11.4.2 JAPAN 220
11.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 226
11.4.4 INDIA 232
11.4.5 AUSTRALIA 238
11.4.6 SINGAPORE 244
11.4.7 THAILAND 250
11.4.8 MALAYSIA 256
11.4.9 INDONESIA 262
11.4.10 PHILIPPINES 268
11.4.11 REST OF ASIA- PACIFIC 274
11.5 SOUTH AMERICA 275
11.5.1 BRAZIL 284
11.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 290
11.6 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 291
11.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 300
11.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA 306
?
12 GLOBAL WORKFORCE MANAGEMENT MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 307
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 307
12.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 308
12.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 309
12.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 310
13 SWOT & DBMR ANALYSIS 311
13.1 DATA BRIDGE MARKET RESEARCH ANALYSIS 315
14 COMPANY PROFILES 316
14.1 ADP, LLC 316
14.1.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 316
14.1.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 316
14.1.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 317
14.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 317
14.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 317
14.2 KRONOS INCORPORATED 318
14.2.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 318
14.2.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 318
14.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 318
14.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 319
14.3 WORKDAY, INC. 320
14.3.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 320
14.3.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 320
14.3.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 321
14.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 321
14.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 322
14.4 SAP SE 323
14.4.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 323
14.4.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 323
14.4.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 324
14.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 324
14.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 324
14.5 ORACLE 325
14.5.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 325
14.5.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 325
14.5.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 326
14.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 326
14.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 326
?
14.6 ATOSS SOFTWARE AG 327
14.6.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 327
14.6.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 327
14.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 328
14.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 328
14.7 ACTIVEOPS LIMITED 329
14.7.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 329
14.7.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 329
14.7.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 329
14.8 ASCENTIS CORPORATION 331
14.8.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 331
14.8.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 331
14.8.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 331
14.9 CLICKSOFTWARE 333
14.9.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 333
14.9.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 333
14.9.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 334
14.10 HOTSCHEDULES 335
14.10.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 335
14.10.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 335
14.10.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 336
14.11 HUNTINGTON BUSINESS SYSTEMS 337
14.11.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 337
14.11.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 337
14.11.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 337
14.12 IBM CORPORATION 338
14.12.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 338
14.12.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 338
14.12.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 339
14.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 339
14.13 INFOR 340
14.13.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 340
14.13.2 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 340
14.13.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 340
14.14 MPEX SOLUTIONS 341
14.14.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 341
14.14.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 341
14.14.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 341
?
14.15 REFLEXIS SYSTEMS, INC. 342
14.15.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 342
14.15.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 342
14.15.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 342
14.16 SYNEL 343
14.16.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 343
14.16.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 343
14.16.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 343
14.17 TALOS WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS 345
14.17.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 345
14.17.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 345
14.17.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 345
14.18 THE HACKETT GROUP, INC. 346
14.18.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 346
14.18.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 346
14.18.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 346
14.18.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 346
14.19 ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 347
14.19.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 347
14.19.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 347
14.19.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 348
14.19.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 348
14.20 VERINT 349
14.20.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 349
14.20.2 REVENUE ANALYSIS 349
14.20.3 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 350
14.20.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 350
14.21 WORKFORCE SOFTWARE, LLC. 351
14.21.1 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 351
14.21.2 SOLUTION PORTFOLIO 351
14.21.3 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 351
15 CONCLUSION 353
16 QUESTIONNAIRE 354
17 RELATED REPORTS 356
