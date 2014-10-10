Orbis research gives accurate information about Continuous Manufacturing Industry along with competitive analysis with revenue generation, market share and report also provides information about applications, types and regional outlook with the forecast up to 2024.

The global continuous manufacturing market accounted to USD 241.7 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in global continuous manufacturing market are GEA Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., HOSOKAWA MICRON CORPORATION, Glatt GmbH, Coperion GmbH, L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH, KORSCH AG, Munson Machinery Company, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Baker Perkins, Scott Equipment Company, LLC, Sturtevant, Inc., Novartis AG, Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Bayer AG, Janssen Global Services, LLC, Eli Lilly and Company Continuus Pharmaceuticals

The global continuous manufacturing market is segmented by Product type into integrated system, semi-continuous and control. Semi-continuous systems are further segmented into continuous granulators, continuous blenders, continuous compressors, continuous coaters, continuous dryers and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into end product manufacturing and API manufacturing. End product manufacturing is further segmented into solid dosage manufacturing and liquid dosage manufacturing. On the basis of end users the market is segmented in full-scale manufacturing companies, pharmaceutical companies, R&D departments, contract research organizations and research institutes.

