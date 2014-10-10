Orbis research gives accurate information about Consumer IAM Industry along with competitive analysis with revenue generation, market share and report also provides information about applications, types and regional outlook with the forecast up to 2024.

The global consumer IAM market accounted for USD 13.75 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 16.75% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global consumer IAM market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-pacific,

Middle East and Africa .

Global consumer IAM market competition by top players including –

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft Corporation,

TransUnion LLC.,

Ping Identity.,

Onegini, Okta, Inc.,

MorphoTrust USA,

Mitek Systems, Inc.,

LexisNexis,

Janrain, Inc,

LifeLock, Inc.,

Gigya, Inc.,

GB Group plc (\\\’GBG\\\’),

Equifax, Inc.,

Experian plc,

Aware, Inc.,

Centrify Corporation.,

TraXion Engineered Products

The global consumer IAM market is segmented on the basis of solution into directory services identity proofing/verification, identity authentication, identity analytics, identity administration & authorization.

On the basis of service, the global consumer IAM market is further segmented into professional services, consulting, training and education, support and maintenance and managed services.

On the basis of authentication type, the global consumer IAM market is further segmented into passwords, knowledge-based answers, tokens, biometrics, PIN and security certificates.

On the basis of deployment mode, the global consumer IAM market is further segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of vertical, the global consumer IAM market is further segmented banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), government, healthcare, education, retail and consumer goods, media & entertainment, telecommunications, travel & hospitality and others.

