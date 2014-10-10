US Database Automation Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Industry Trends, Overview, Top Companies, Application, Development and Forecast 2025
The database is a core element in the software industry for product development which needs to be stable, secure and perform as per requirement. Ensuring this role database automation plays an important role by providing proper guidance and assistance to developer in an organization especially for software. Artificial intelligence has a high impact on databases that helps in managing database with supports such as security, workload optimization, capacity planning and many others. It has many benefits such as provides improved productivity, quick decision making, better access to data and many others.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2465551
Market Segmentation
The U.S. database automation market is segmented into five notable segments which are component, deployment type, organization size, application and vertical.
On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions are further sub-segmented into database patch and release automation, database design and configuration automation, application release automation and database test automation. Services are further sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.
On the basis of deployment, type the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.
On the basis of organization, size the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.
On the basis of application, the market is segmented into backup, security and compliance and provisioning.
On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance, research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, others.
Market Players
Some of the major players operating in the market are Oracle, Microsoft, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Inc., Micro Focus, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datavail, Percona LLC., HelpSystems, DBmaestro, Red Gate Software Ltd, WhereScape Software Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Severalnines AB., TestingWhiz., Puppet, Clustrix, MemSQL Inc. and among other.
U.S. Database Automation Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 28.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Segmentation
Component (Solution, Services), Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premise), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Sized Enterprises), Application (Security & Compliance, Backup, Provisioning), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Government & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom, Research & Academia, Retail & e- Commerce, Media & Entertainment, Others)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
In solution, application release automation is dominating the market because it achieves higher quality software releases with the help of higher release throughput rate, reduced uncertainty along with enhanced flexibility.
In deployment, cloud segment is dominating the market due to its self-securing, self-repairing nature which helps in eradicate human errors as well as manual database management.
In organization size, large enterprises segment is dominating the market due to the data maximization
In application, online segment is dominating the market due to increase in data loss, privacy as well as security issues.
In vertical, BFSI segment is dominating the market due to its feature like rising need of data protection and growing focus towards business decision making as well as strategies.
Key Market Players
The key market players for U.S. database automation market are listed below:
Oracle
Microsoft
CA Technologies
BMC Software, Inc.
Micro Focus
IBM
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Datavail
Percona LLC.
HelpSystems
DBmaestro
Red Gate Software Ltd
WhereScape Software Ltd.
Quest Software Inc.
Severalnines AB.
TestingWhiz.
Puppet
Clustrix
MemSQL Inc.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/u-s-database-automation-market-companies-profiles-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 11
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 11
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 11
1.3 OVERVIEW OF DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET 11
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 12
1.5 LIMITATION 12
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 12
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 14
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 14
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 14
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 15
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 16
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 19
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 20
2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 21
2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 22
2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 22
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 23
3.1 DRIVERS 25
3.1.1 INCREASED ACCEPTANCE OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE IN DATABASE AUTOMATION 25
3.1.2 HUGE VOLUME OF DATA GENERATION THROUGHOUT VARIOUS VERTICALS 25
3.2 RESTRAINTS 26
3.2.1 PRIVACY AND SECURITY CONCERNS 26
3.3 OPPORTUNITY 27
3.3.1 RAPID INCREASE OF CLOUD-BASED APPLICATIONS AND SERVICES 27
3.4 CHALLENGES 27
3.4.1 REDUCTION IN WORKFORCE 27
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 28
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 30
?
6 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COMPONENT 32
6.1 OVERVIEW 33
6.2 SOLUTION 35
6.2.1 APPLICATION RELEASE AUTOMATION 35
6.2.2 DATABASE DESIGN AND CONFIGURATION AUTOMATION 35
6.2.3 DATABASE PATCH AND RELEASE AUTOMATION 35
6.2.4 DATABASE TEST AUTOMATION 35
6.3 SERVICES 35
6.3.1 MANAGED SERVICES 35
6.3.2 PROFESSIONAL SERVICES 35
7 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE 36
7.1 OVERVIEW 37
7.2 CLOUD 38
7.3 ON PREMISE 38
8 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE 39
8.1 OVERVIEW 40
8.2 LARGE ENTERPRISES 41
8.3 SMALL AND MEDIUM SIZED ENTERPRISES 41
9 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY APPLICATION 42
9.1 OVERVIEW 43
9.2 SECURITY AND COMPLIANCE 44
9.3 BACKUP 44
9.4 PROVISIONING 44
10 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY VERTICAL 45
10.1 OVERVIEW 46
10.2 BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES AND INSURANCE (BFSI) 48
10.3 GOVERNMENT AND DEFENSE 48
10.4 HEALTHCARE 48
10.5 MANUFACTURING 48
10.6 IT AND TELECOM 48
10.7 RESEARCH AND ACADEMIA 48
10.8 RETAIL AND E- COMMERCE 48
10.9 MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT 48
10.10 OTHERS 48
?
11 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, BY COUNTRY 49
11.1 OVERVIEW 49
12 U.S. DATABASE AUTOMATION MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 54
12.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: U.S. 54
13 COMPANY PROFILES 55
13.1 ORACLE 55
13.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 55
13.1.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 55
13.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 56
13.1.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 56
13.1.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 56
13.2 CA TECHNOLOGIES 57
13.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 57
13.2.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 57
13.2.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 58
13.2.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 58
13.2.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 58
13.3 SAP SE 59
13.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 59
13.3.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 59
13.3.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 59
13.3.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 60
13.3.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 60
13.4 BMC SOFTWARE, INC. 61
13.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 61
13.4.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 61
13.4.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 61
13.4.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 62
13.4.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 62
13.5 MICRO FOCUS 63
13.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 63
13.5.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 63
13.5.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 64
13.5.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 64
13.5.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 64
?
13.6 IBM 65
13.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 65
13.6.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 65
13.6.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 66
13.6.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 66
13.6.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 66
13.7 MICROSOFT 67
13.7.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 67
13.7.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 67
13.7.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 68
13.7.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 68
13.7.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 68
13.8 AMAZON WEB SERVICES, INC. 69
13.8.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 69
13.8.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 69
13.8.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 70
13.8.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 70
13.8.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 70
13.9 CLUSTRIX 71
13.9.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 71
13.9.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 71
13.9.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 71
13.9.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 72
13.9.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 72
13.10 DATAVAIL 73
13.10.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 73
13.10.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 73
13.10.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 73
13.10.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 74
13.10.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 74
13.11 DBMAESTRO. 75
13.11.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 75
13.11.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 75
13.11.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 75
13.11.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 76
13.11.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 76
13.12 MEMSQL INC. 77
13.12.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 77
13.12.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 77
13.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 77
13.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 77
13.13 PERCONA LLC 78
13.13.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 78
13.13.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 78
13.13.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 79
13.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 79
13.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 79
13.14 PUPPET 80
13.14.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 80
13.14.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 80
13.14.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 80
13.14.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 81
13.14.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 81
13.15 QUEST SOFTWARE INC. 82
13.15.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 82
13.15.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 82
13.15.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 82
13.15.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 83
13.15.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 83
13.16 RED GATE SOFTWARE LTD 84
13.16.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 84
13.16.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 84
13.16.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 84
13.16.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 85
13.16.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 85
13.17 SEVERALNINES AB. 86
13.17.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 86
13.17.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 86
13.17.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 86
13.17.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 87
13.17.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 87
13.18 TESTINGWHIZ 88
13.18.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 88
13.18.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 88
13.18.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 88
13.18.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 89
13.18.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 89
?
13.19 WHERESCAPE SOFTWARE LTD. 90
13.19.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 90
13.19.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 90
13.19.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 90
13.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 91
13.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 91
14 RELATED REPORTS 92
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2465551
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155