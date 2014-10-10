The database is a core element in the software industry for product development which needs to be stable, secure and perform as per requirement. Ensuring this role database automation plays an important role by providing proper guidance and assistance to developer in an organization especially for software. Artificial intelligence has a high impact on databases that helps in managing database with supports such as security, workload optimization, capacity planning and many others. It has many benefits such as provides improved productivity, quick decision making, better access to data and many others.

Market Segmentation

The U.S. database automation market is segmented into five notable segments which are component, deployment type, organization size, application and vertical.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions are further sub-segmented into database patch and release automation, database design and configuration automation, application release automation and database test automation. Services are further sub-segmented into managed services and professional services.

On the basis of deployment, type the market is segmented into cloud and on premise.

On the basis of organization, size the market is segmented into large enterprises, small and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into backup, security and compliance and provisioning.

On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, banking, financial services, and insurance, research and academia, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, government & defense, IT & telecom, others.

Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the market are Oracle, Microsoft, CA Technologies, BMC Software, Inc., Micro Focus, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Datavail, Percona LLC., HelpSystems, DBmaestro, Red Gate Software Ltd, WhereScape Software Ltd., Quest Software Inc., Severalnines AB., TestingWhiz., Puppet, Clustrix, MemSQL Inc. and among other.

U.S. Database Automation Market is expected to reach a CAGR of 28.0% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

In solution, application release automation is dominating the market because it achieves higher quality software releases with the help of higher release throughput rate, reduced uncertainty along with enhanced flexibility.

In deployment, cloud segment is dominating the market due to its self-securing, self-repairing nature which helps in eradicate human errors as well as manual database management.

In organization size, large enterprises segment is dominating the market due to the data maximization

In application, online segment is dominating the market due to increase in data loss, privacy as well as security issues.

In vertical, BFSI segment is dominating the market due to its feature like rising need of data protection and growing focus towards business decision making as well as strategies.

Key Market Players

The key market players for U.S. database automation market are listed below:

Oracle

Microsoft

CA Technologies

BMC Software, Inc.

Micro Focus

IBM

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Datavail

Percona LLC.

HelpSystems

DBmaestro

Red Gate Software Ltd

WhereScape Software Ltd.

Quest Software Inc.

Severalnines AB.

TestingWhiz.

Puppet

Clustrix

MemSQL Inc.

