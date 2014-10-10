Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market assists in providing data to engineers that further helps them in each stage of the project. There are various reasons due to which instrumentation and monitoring is considered such as design verification, site investigations, construction control, safety, legal protection, performance and quality control. Furthermore, instrumentation is required according to the projects for instance, critical parameters, ground conditions, environmental conditions, personnel and resources at the site, data acquisition, instrument life, instrument quality, instrument performance.

Market Segmentation

The global Geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is segmented into seven notable segments which are step, instrumentation, and type of offering, technology, application areas, structure and industry vertical.

On the basis of step the market is segmented into data, analysis, and instrument installation, monitoring and reporting

On the basis of type of offering the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into data acquisition systems, sensors, piezometers, extensometers, inclinometers and others. The services segment is further sub segmented into data analysis, real-time monitoring services, rental and related services and mitigation services.

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into wired network technology and wireless technology.

On the basis of application areas the market is segmented into pore water pressure, soil stresses, lateral deformation and vertical deformation.

On the basis of structure the market is segmented into buildings and utilities, tunnels and bridges, dams and other structures.

On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, mining, energy and power, oil and gas, agriculture and others.

Global Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

By Step (Data Analysis, Instrument Installation, Monitoring, Reporting), Instrumentation (Monitoring Pore Water Pressures, Magnetic Extensometers, Vertical Deformation Measurement, Measurement of Lateral Deformation, Rainfall Gauges, Settlement Gauges, Settlement Plates and Survey Markers, Horizontal Profile Gauge), Type of Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Wired Network Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Areas (Pore Water Pressure, Soil Stresses, Lateral Deformation, Vertical Deformation), Structure (Buildings and Utilities, Tunnels and Bridges, Dams), Industry Vertical (Construction and Infrastructure, Mining, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Agriculture), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:

On the basis of step the market is segmented into data, analysis, and instrument installation, monitoring and reporting. The market for data analysis excepted to dominate the market as it is considered as the primary step while going through Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring system. Moreover, before instrumentation and monitoring data analysis for a particular project is essential.

On the basis of type of offering the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into data acquisition systems, sensors, piezometers, extensometers, inclinometers and others. The services segment is further sub segmented into data analysis, real-time monitoring services, rental and related services and mitigation services. Service segment is estimated to grow at growing rate the demand for real time monitoring services is growing

On the basis of technology the market is segmented into wired network technology and wireless technology. The demand for wireless technologies has been increasing in the recent times due to advent of technologies and industries going more inclined towards advanced technologies for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, furthermore the wireless technologies also promote portability

On the basis of application areas the market is segmented into pore water pressure, soil stresses, lateral deformation and vertical deformation.

On the basis of structure the market is segmented into buildings and utilities, tunnels and bridges, dams and other structures. Tunnels and bridges will grow at the highest CAGR due to growing infrastructural activities in the emerging countries which is growing the market for geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring in tunnels and bridges.

On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, mining, energy and power, oil and gas, agriculture and others. Mining is growing with the highest CAGR as the growing hazards while mining and going through the sudden calamities for the workforce as well as the particular area has led to increase the market for geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring in mining.

Key Market Players

The key market players for global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are listed below:

Deep Excavation LLC

Geocomp Corporation

GEI Consultants

Fugro

Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd.

S.W.COLE Engineering, Inc

Coffey

WJ Groundwater Limited

Geotechnics Limited

GaiaComm

Innovative Geotechnical Instrumentation

Quantum Geotechnical

Geotechnical Services, Inc.

Petra Geosciences, Inc.

AMERICAN GEOTECHNICAL

Wardle Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd.

Canterbury Seismic Instruments

Roctest

Durham Geo-Enterprises, Inc.

