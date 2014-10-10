Geotechnical Instrumentation & Monitoring Market 2019 Current & Future Trends, Types, Top Players, Key Benefits, Business Opportunities and Regional Analysis 2025
Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market assists in providing data to engineers that further helps them in each stage of the project. There are various reasons due to which instrumentation and monitoring is considered such as design verification, site investigations, construction control, safety, legal protection, performance and quality control. Furthermore, instrumentation is required according to the projects for instance, critical parameters, ground conditions, environmental conditions, personnel and resources at the site, data acquisition, instrument life, instrument quality, instrument performance.
Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2465525
Market Segmentation
The global Geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring market is segmented into seven notable segments which are step, instrumentation, and type of offering, technology, application areas, structure and industry vertical.
On the basis of step the market is segmented into data, analysis, and instrument installation, monitoring and reporting
On the basis of type of offering the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into data acquisition systems, sensors, piezometers, extensometers, inclinometers and others. The services segment is further sub segmented into data analysis, real-time monitoring services, rental and related services and mitigation services.
On the basis of technology the market is segmented into wired network technology and wireless technology.
On the basis of application areas the market is segmented into pore water pressure, soil stresses, lateral deformation and vertical deformation.
On the basis of structure the market is segmented into buildings and utilities, tunnels and bridges, dams and other structures.
On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, mining, energy and power, oil and gas, agriculture and others.
Global Geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market is expected to reach a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
By Step (Data Analysis, Instrument Installation, Monitoring, Reporting), Instrumentation (Monitoring Pore Water Pressures, Magnetic Extensometers, Vertical Deformation Measurement, Measurement of Lateral Deformation, Rainfall Gauges, Settlement Gauges, Settlement Plates and Survey Markers, Horizontal Profile Gauge), Type of Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Technology (Wired Network Technology, Wireless Technology), Application Areas (Pore Water Pressure, Soil Stresses, Lateral Deformation, Vertical Deformation), Structure (Buildings and Utilities, Tunnels and Bridges, Dams), Industry Vertical (Construction and Infrastructure, Mining, Energy and Power, Oil and Gas, Agriculture), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)
Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows:
On the basis of step the market is segmented into data, analysis, and instrument installation, monitoring and reporting. The market for data analysis excepted to dominate the market as it is considered as the primary step while going through Geotechnical Instrumentation and Monitoring system. Moreover, before instrumentation and monitoring data analysis for a particular project is essential.
On the basis of type of offering the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The hardware segment is further sub segmented into data acquisition systems, sensors, piezometers, extensometers, inclinometers and others. The services segment is further sub segmented into data analysis, real-time monitoring services, rental and related services and mitigation services. Service segment is estimated to grow at growing rate the demand for real time monitoring services is growing
On the basis of technology the market is segmented into wired network technology and wireless technology. The demand for wireless technologies has been increasing in the recent times due to advent of technologies and industries going more inclined towards advanced technologies for geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring, furthermore the wireless technologies also promote portability
On the basis of application areas the market is segmented into pore water pressure, soil stresses, lateral deformation and vertical deformation.
On the basis of structure the market is segmented into buildings and utilities, tunnels and bridges, dams and other structures. Tunnels and bridges will grow at the highest CAGR due to growing infrastructural activities in the emerging countries which is growing the market for geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring in tunnels and bridges.
On the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into construction and infrastructure, mining, energy and power, oil and gas, agriculture and others. Mining is growing with the highest CAGR as the growing hazards while mining and going through the sudden calamities for the workforce as well as the particular area has led to increase the market for geotechnical instrumentation & monitoring in mining.
Key Market Players
The key market players for global geotechnical instrumentation and monitoring market are listed below:
Deep Excavation LLC
Geocomp Corporation
GEI Consultants
Fugro
Monitoring Solution Providers Pte Ltd.
S.W.COLE Engineering, Inc
Coffey
WJ Groundwater Limited
Geotechnics Limited
GaiaComm
Innovative Geotechnical Instrumentation
Quantum Geotechnical
Geotechnical Services, Inc.
Petra Geosciences, Inc.
AMERICAN GEOTECHNICAL
Wardle Drilling & Geotechnical Ltd.
Canterbury Seismic Instruments
Roctest
Durham Geo-Enterprises, Inc.
Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-geotechnical-instrumentation-and-monitoring-market-companies-profiles-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
1 INTRODUCTION 36
1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 36
1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 36
1.3 OVERVIEW OF GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORINGMARKET 36
1.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 38
1.5 LIMITATION 38
1.6 MARKETS COVERED 39
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 41
2.1 MARKETS COVERED 41
2.2 GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE 42
2.3 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 43
2.4 CURRENCY AND PRICING 43
2.5 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 44
2.6 PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS 47
2.7 DBMR MARKET POSITION GRID 48
2.8 DBMR MARKET CHALLENGE MATRIX 49
2.9 SECONDARY SOURCES 50
2.10 ASSUMPTIONS 50
3 MARKET OVERVIEW 51
3.1 DRIVERS 53
3.1.1 BOOMING CONSTRUCTION SECTOR & INCREASED INFRASTRUCTURAL INVESTMENT 53
3.1.2 RISING CONCERN TOWARDS ENVIRONMENT AND WORKFORCE SAFETY 53
3.1.3 ADVENT OF PRODUCTS IN THE MARKET 54
3.1.4 RAPIDLY INCREASING AWARENESS OF GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING 54
3.2 RESTRAINT 54
3.2.1 HIGH INSTALLATION AND MONITORING COST 54
3.3 OPPORTUNITIES 55
3.3.1 RAPID GROWTH IN ASIA-PACIFIC AND MIDDLE EAST 55
3.4 CHALLENGES 56
3.4.1 ISSUES IN TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS OPERATIONS 56
3.4.2 ABSENCE OF SKILLED LABOR 56
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 57
?
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 61
6 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET, BY STEP 64
6.1 OVERVIEW 65
6.2 DATA ANALYSIS 66
6.3 INSTRUMENT INSTALLATION 67
6.4 MONITORING 68
6.5 REPORTING 69
7 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY INSTRUMENTATION 70
7.1 OVERVIEW 71
7.1.1 MONITORING PORE WATER PRESSURES 72
7.1.1.1 Wells 73
7.1.1.2 Pneumatic 73
7.1.1.3 Hydraulic Standpipes 73
7.1.1.4 Moisture Probes 73
7.1.1.5 Vibrating Wire Piezometers (VWP) 73
7.1.1.6 Time Domain Reflectometry (TDR) 73
7.1.2 MAGNETIC EXTENSOMETERS 74
7.1.3 VERTICAL DEFORMATION MEASUREMENT 74
7.1.3.1 Gauges (Hydraulic and Vibrating Wire) 75
7.1.3.2 Plates 75
7.1.3.3 Horizontal Profile Gauges 75
7.1.3.3.1 Control Cable 75
7.1.3.3.2 Pull-Through Cable 75
7.1.3.3.3 Horizontal Cable 75
7.1.3.4 Settlement Cells 75
7.1.3.5 Magnetic Extensometers 75
7.1.3.6 Spider Magnets 75
7.1.4 MEASUREMENT OF LATERAL DEFORMATION 76
7.1.5 RAINFALL GAUGES 77
7.1.6 SETTLEMENT GAUGES 77
7.1.7 SETTLEMENT PLATES AND SURVEY MARKERS 78
7.1.7.1 Base Plate 78
7.1.7.2 Extension Pipes 78
7.1.8 HORIZONTAL PROFILE GAUGE 79
7.1.9 OTHERS 79
8 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY TYPE OF OFFERING 80
8.1 OVERVIEW 81
8.1.1 HARDWARE 82
8.1.1.1 Data Acquisition Systems 83
8.1.1.2 Sensors 83
8.1.1.3 Piezometers 83
8.1.1.4 Extensometers 83
8.1.1.5 Inclinometers 83
8.1.1.6 Others 83
8.1.2 SOFTWARE 84
8.1.3 SERVICES 85
8.1.3.1 Data Analysis 85
8.1.3.2 Real-Time Monitoring Services 85
8.1.3.3 Rental and Related Services 85
8.1.3.4 Mitigation Services 85
9 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY TECHNOLOGY 86
9.1 OVERVIEW 87
9.2 WIRED NETWORK TECHNOLOGY 88
9.3 WIRELESS NETWROK TECHNOLOGY 89
10 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY APPLICATION AREAS 90
10.1 OVERVIEW 91
10.2 PORE WATER PRESSURE 92
10.3 SOIL STRESSES 93
10.4 LATERAL DEFORMATION 93
10.5 VERTICAL DEFORMATION 94
11 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY STRUCTURE 95
11.1 OVERVIEW 96
11.2 BUILDINGS AND UTILITIES 97
11.3 TUNNELS AND BRIDGES 98
11.4 DAMS 98
11.5 OTHER STRUCTURES 99
12 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL 100
12.1 OVERVIEW 101
12.2 CONSTRUCTION AND INFRASTRUCTURE 103
12.3 MINING 104
12.4 ENERGY AND POWER 105
12.5 OIL AND GAS 106
12.6 AGRICULTURE 107
12.7 OTHERS 107
13 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET,
BY GEOGRAPHY 108
13.1 OVERVIEW 109
13.2 NORTH AMERICA 115
13.2.1 U.S. 125
13.2.2 CANADA 130
13.2.3 MEXICO 135
13.3 EUROPE 140
13.3.1 GERMANY 150
13.3.2 U.K. 155
13.3.3 FRANCE 160
13.3.4 ITALY 165
13.3.5 SPAIN 170
13.3.6 TURKEY 175
13.3.7 RUSSIA 180
13.3.8 BELGIUM 185
13.3.9 NETHERLANDS 190
13.3.10 SWITZERLAND 195
13.3.11 REST OF EUROPE 200
13.4 ASIA-PACIFIC 201
13.4.1 JAPAN 211
13.4.2 CHINA 216
13.4.3 SOUTH KOREA 221
13.4.4 INDIA 226
13.4.5 AUSTRALIA 231
13.4.6 SINGAPORE 236
13.4.7 THAILAND 241
13.4.8 MALAYSIA 246
13.4.9 INDONESIA 251
13.4.10 PHILIPPINES 256
13.4.11 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC 261
13.5 SOUTH AMERICA 262
13.5.1 BRAZIL 272
13.5.2 REST OF SOUTH AMERICA 277
13.6 MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 278
13.6.1 SOUTH AFRICA 288
13.6.2 REST OF MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA 293
14 GLOBAL GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION & MONITORING MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 294
14.1 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: GLOBAL 294
14.2 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NORTH AMERICA 295
14.3 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: EUROPE 296
14.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: ASIA-PACIFIC 297
15 COMPANY PROFILE 298
15.1 FUGRO 298
15.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 298
15.1.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 298
15.1.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 299
15.1.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 299
15.1.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 300
15.1.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 300
15.2 DURHAM GEO-ENTERPRISES, INC. (SUBSIDIARY OF NOVA METRIX LLC) 301
15.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 301
15.2.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 301
15.2.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 302
15.2.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 302
15.2.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 303
15.2.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 303
15.3 ROCTEST 304
15.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 304
15.3.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 304
15.3.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 305
15.3.4 COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS 305
15.3.5 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 306
15.3.6 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 308
?
15.4 AMERICAN GEOTECHNICAL 309
15.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 309
15.4.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 309
15.4.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 310
15.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 310
15.5 CANTERBURY SEISMIC INSTRUMENTS LTD 311
15.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 311
15.5.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 311
15.5.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 311
15.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 312
15.6 DEEP EXCAVATION LLC 313
15.6.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 313
15.6.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 313
15.6.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 313
15.6.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 313
15.7 DST CONSULTING ENGINEERS INC 314
15.7.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 314
15.7.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 314
15.7.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 314
15.7.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 315
15.8 EUSTIS ENGINEERING LLC 316
15.8.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 316
15.8.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 316
15.8.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 316
15.8.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 316
15.9 GAIACOMM.GR 317
15.9.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 317
15.9.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 317
15.9.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 317
15.9.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 318
15.10 GEOCOMP CORPORATION 319
15.10.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 319
15.10.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 319
15.10.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 320
15.10.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 320
15.11 GEOTECHNICS LIMITED 321
15.11.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 321
15.11.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 321
15.11.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 321
15.11.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 321
15.12 GEOTECHNICAL SERVICES, INC. 322
15.12.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 322
15.12.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 322
15.12.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 323
15.12.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 323
15.13 INNOVATIVE GEOTECHNICAL INSTRUMENTATION 324
15.13.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 324
15.13.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 324
15.13.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 325
15.13.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 326
15.13.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 326
15.14 GEOTECHNICS LIMITED 327
15.14.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 327
15.14.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 327
15.14.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 327
15.14.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 328
15.15 MAE ADVANCED GEOPHYSICS INSTRUMENTS 329
15.15.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 329
15.15.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 329
15.15.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 330
15.15.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 331
15.15.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 331
15.16 MONITORING SOLUTION PROVIDERS PTE LTD 332
15.16.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 332
15.16.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 332
15.16.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 333
15.16.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 333
15.17 PETRA GEOSCIENCES, INC. 334
15.17.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 334
15.17.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 334
15.17.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 335
15.17.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 335
15.18 QUANTUM GEOTECHNICAL 336
15.18.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 336
15.18.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 336
15.18.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 337
15.18.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 338
15.18.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 338
?
15.19 S. W. COLE ENGINEERING, INC. 339
15.19.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 339
15.19.2 COMPANY SNAP SHOT 339
15.19.3 GEOGRAPHIC PRESENCE 340
15.19.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 340
15.19.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENT 340
15.20 TETRA TECH, INC. 341
15.20.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 341
15.20.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 341
15.20.3 REVENUE ANALYSIS 342
15.20.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 342
15.20.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 342
15.21 WJ GROUNDWATER LIMITED 343
15.21.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 343
15.21.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 343
15.21.3 GEOGRAPHICAL PRESENCE 344
15.21.4 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 344
15.21.5 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 344
15.22 WARDLE DRILLING & GEOTECHNICAL LTD. 345
15.22.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW 345
15.22.2 COMPANY SNAPSHOT 345
15.22.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO 345
15.22.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS 345
16 RELATED REPORTS 346
Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2465525
About Us:
Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.
Contact Us:
Hector Costello
Senior Manager – Client Engagements
4144N Central Expressway,
Suite 600, Dallas,
Texas – 75204, U.S.A.
Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155