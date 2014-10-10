Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Stearoyl Lactylate 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Stearoyl Lactylate . The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are BASF SE, Cargill, Incorporated, Croda International Plc, Dow, DSM, DuPont, IVANHOE INDUSTRIES INC., Kerry Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, Nikko Chemicals Co.,Ltd., Palsgaard, RIKEN VITAMIN Co., Ltd., Stepan Company, Tate & Lyle, Niacet, Parchem fine & specialty chemicals, Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd., Zhejiang Synose Tech Co., Ltd., Savannah Surfactants Ltd, Merck KGaA, Kowa Europe GmbH among others.

Global stearoyl lactylate market is expected to grow with a substantial CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026. Increasing demand of the cosmetics and personal care products in the developing nations is the major factor for the growth of the market.

Market Drivers

Increased application of stearoyl lactylate in bakery products, dairy products, and other processed food products will act as driving force for market

Increase in the consumption of processed food products in the developed and emerging countries is driving the growth of market

Rising demand of the cosmetics and personal care products in the developed countries will fuel the market

Increased use of stearoyl lactylate in cosmetics preparation such as hair care, skin care and color cosmetics acts as a market driver

Market Restraints

Stearoyl Lactylate might have some side effects causing oversensitivity/allergy among people causing itching, swelling, muscle spasms among others; this can act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Cases of food intolerance after consumption of stearoyl lactylate including symptoms of diarrhea, vomiting and stomach cramps will also impede this market growth

Global Stearoyl Lactylate Market By Product Type (Sodium Stearoyl Lactylates, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylaets), End Use (Cosmetic and Personal Care Products, Plastic Industry, Pet Food, Others), Sales Channel (Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C)

