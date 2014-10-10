Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Brewer’s Yeast 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Brewer’s Yeast . The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Associated British Foods plc; Lesaffre; Leiber GmbH; Cargill, Incorporated; AngelYeast Co., Ltd.; Lallemand Inc.; F.L. EMMERT; BIOMIN HOLDING GMBH; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Koninklijke DSM N.V.; Oriental Yeast Co., ltd.; Kothariyeast.in; Chr. Hansen Holding A/S; Bruchem Inc; Scandinavian Formulas and Synergy Flavors among others.

Market Affecting Factors:

This section involves the list of various factors which have huge impact on the overall Brewer’s Yeast growth.

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in Brewer’s Yeast report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Brewer’s Yeast .

Market Drivers:

Increase in the demand from the additives application is expected to boost the growth of the market

Rising benefits associated with the product improving the health of the consumer is also expected to increase its adoption rate

Increasing consumption of nutritional and dietary supplements globally is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Brewer’s yeast has been identified as the stimulator for various immune functions of the body as they support the regeneration of cells and providing support to microphages which combat the presence of germs in the body

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding complications with the health of individuals with over-consumption of the product is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Increasing presence of animals suffering from various disorders due to the consumption of yeast extracts is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Life-threatening complications for individuals suffering from yeast infections if they unknowingly consume supplements consisting of brewer’s yeast is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global brewer’s yeast market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 5.56 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to its usage as an economically cheap additive option, and a very easy manufacturing process.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

