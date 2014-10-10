Global Robo-Taxi Market Report 2019, Industry Overview by Demand, Revenue, Trends, Review and Analysis 2024
In the Global Robo-Taxi Market Report released by Orbis Research, all elements are mentioned in a quarterly format such as geography, application, end user, product type, product subtype, and so on. Strikes in the global Robo-Taxi Market are mentioned in some of those areas and show various segments.
A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.
According to this study, over the next five years the Robo-Taxi market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Robo-Taxi business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-Taxi market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Robo-Taxi value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
L4 Robo-Taxi
L5 Robo-Taxi
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Passenger
Freight
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Tesla
Daimler
BMW
Groupe PSA
Ford
General Motors
Nissan
Volkswagen Group
Toyota Motor
FCA
Volvo
Hyundai
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Robo-Taxi market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Robo-Taxi market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Robo-Taxi players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Robo-Taxi with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Robo-Taxi submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Robo-Taxi Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Robo-Taxi Segment by Type
2.2.1 L4 Robo-Taxi
2.2.2 L5 Robo-Taxi
2.3 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Robo-Taxi Segment by Application
2.4.1 Passenger
2.4.2 Freight
2.5 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Robo-Taxi by Players
3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Robo-Taxi by Regions
4.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries
6.2 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
6.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Robo-Taxi by Countries
7.2 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
7.3 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi by Countries
8.2 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Global Robo-Taxi Market Forecast
10.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
10.2 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Regions
10.2.1 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast
10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast
10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast
10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast
10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
10.3.1 United States Market Forecast
10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
10.4.1 China Market Forecast
10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
10.4.5 India Market Forecast
10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
10.5.2 France Market Forecast
10.5.3 UK Market Forecast
10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
10.7 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Type
10.8 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Application
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Tesla
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.1.3 Tesla Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Tesla News
11.2 Daimler
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.2.3 Daimler Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Daimler News
11.3 BMW
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.3.3 BMW Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 BMW News
11.4 Groupe PSA
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.4.3 Groupe PSA Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Groupe PSA News
11.5 Ford
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.5.3 Ford Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Ford News
11.6 General Motors
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.6.3 General Motors Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 General Motors News
11.7 Nissan
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.7.3 Nissan Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Nissan News
11.8 Volkswagen Group
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.8.3 Volkswagen Group Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Volkswagen Group News
11.9 Toyota Motor
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.9.3 Toyota Motor Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 Toyota Motor News
11.10 FCA
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered
11.10.3 FCA Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 FCA News
11.11 Volvo
11.12 Hyundai
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
