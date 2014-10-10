In the Global Robo-Taxi Market Report released by Orbis Research, all elements are mentioned in a quarterly format such as geography, application, end user, product type, product subtype, and so on. Strikes in the global Robo-Taxi Market are mentioned in some of those areas and show various segments.

A Robo-Taxi, also known as a Robo-Cab, a self-driving taxi or a driverless taxi is an autonomous car (SAE Level 4 or 5) operated for an e-hailing (on-demand mobility) service. The fact of eliminating the need for a human chauffeur, which represents a significant part of the operating costs of that type of services, could make it a very affordable solution for the customers and accelerate the spreading of Transportation-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions as opposed to individual car ownership. However, it raises the issue of job destruction.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3212061

According to this study, over the next five years the Robo-Taxi market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Robo-Taxi business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Robo-Taxi market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Robo-Taxi value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

L4 Robo-Taxi

L5 Robo-Taxi

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Passenger

Freight

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tesla

Daimler

BMW

Groupe PSA

Ford

General Motors

Nissan

Volkswagen Group

Toyota Motor

FCA

Volvo

Hyundai

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Robo-Taxi market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Robo-Taxi market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Robo-Taxi players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Robo-Taxi with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Robo-Taxi submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-robo-taxi-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Robo-Taxi Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Robo-Taxi Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Robo-Taxi Segment by Type

2.2.1 L4 Robo-Taxi

2.2.2 L5 Robo-Taxi

2.3 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Robo-Taxi Segment by Application

2.4.1 Passenger

2.4.2 Freight

2.5 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Robo-Taxi by Players

3.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Robo-Taxi Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Robo-Taxi by Regions

4.1 Robo-Taxi Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Robo-Taxi by Countries

7.2 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Robo-Taxi Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Robo-Taxi Market Forecast

10.1 Global Robo-Taxi Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Robo-Taxi Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Tesla

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.1.3 Tesla Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Tesla News

11.2 Daimler

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.2.3 Daimler Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Daimler News

11.3 BMW

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.3.3 BMW Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 BMW News

11.4 Groupe PSA

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.4.3 Groupe PSA Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Groupe PSA News

11.5 Ford

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.5.3 Ford Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Ford News

11.6 General Motors

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.6.3 General Motors Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 General Motors News

11.7 Nissan

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.7.3 Nissan Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Nissan News

11.8 Volkswagen Group

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.8.3 Volkswagen Group Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Volkswagen Group News

11.9 Toyota Motor

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.9.3 Toyota Motor Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Toyota Motor News

11.10 FCA

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Robo-Taxi Product Offered

11.10.3 FCA Robo-Taxi Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 FCA News

11.11 Volvo

11.12 Hyundai

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3212061

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155