Foliar spray is a technique of applying nutrients on the leaves of a plant to increase nutrition uptake and its usage. It helps the plant to absorb nutrients from the leaves’ stomata and epidermis. Ideally plants take up nutrition’s from soil through roots to sustain its life and develop leaves. Foiliar spray are 8 to 20 times more effective which means it helps to grow plant faster and develop more fruits and vegetables. It has wide application in agricultural sector. According to U.S. Agricultural Trade, in 2017, agricultural export was estimated to USD 137.0 billion which is up by USD 1.0 billion from February of the same year.

The global foliar spray market is expected to reach USD 8.41 billion by 2025, from USD 5.42 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Performs Competitive Analysis: The Foliar Spray report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here-Aries Agro Limited, Coromandel International Limited, Gujarat State Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Haifa Chemicals Limited, Israel Chemicals Limited, Kuibyshevazot O Jsc, Orascom Construction Industries Sae, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.-Petrobras, Potash Corporation Of Saskatchewan Inc, Qatar Fertiliser Company, Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, Sichuan Meifeng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera S.A.,

: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of – By Type (Nitrogenous, Potassic, Phosphatic, Micronutrients),

Application (Horticultural Crops (Orchard Crops, Vegetable, Flower Crops), Field Crops, Turfs and Ornamentals),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Sweden

Poland

Denmark

Italy

U.K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

New Zealand

Vietnam

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Oman

Qatar

Kuwait

South Africa

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

