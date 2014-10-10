Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Tire Reinforcement Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Global Tire Reinforcement Market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Tire Reinforcement.

Reinforced tires are rigid, offer stability, better traction, greater adhesion properties, and are more resistant to mechanical damage. Besides the capability to carry the extra load, these tires have a longer life than normal tires and are not prone to internal damages. Reinforced tires have more usage in vans, trucks, estate cars, sports cars, and delivery vehicles as they can withstand higher pressure and increased load capacity.

Several reinforcement materials used in tires include steel cord fabric, steel bead wire, polyester cord fabric, rayon cord fabric, aramid cord fabric, nylon cord fabric, and other materials. These materials confer structural, mechanical, and physical properties to tires. The latest development in the market is the growing demand for eco-friendly tires, which has compelled vendors to shift towards the usage of natural and recycled materials like ground rubber, orange oil, and low-aromatic oils to manufacture tires.

This report researches the worldwide Tire Reinforcement market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Tire Reinforcement breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Tire Reinforcement capacity, production, value, price and market share of Tire Reinforcement in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bekaert

Kolon Industries

Toray Industries

Milliken & Company

CORDENKA

Tokusen Kogyo

Tire Reinforcement Breakdown Data by Type

Steel

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Tire Reinforcement Breakdown Data by Application

Tire Cord Fabric

Tire Bead Wire

Tire Reinforcement Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Tire Reinforcement capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Tire Reinforcement manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

