Growing adoption of biorenewable chemicals is an outcome of green chemistry initiatives wherein natural renewable sources of energy are used to produce certain industrially important chemicals. These renewable sources of energy include organic waste products, biomass, agricultural feedstock, microorganisms and agricultural wastes. Biorenewable chemicals are emerging as potential substitutes for petroleum-based or fossil-based chemicals.

Some of the Major Players In Biorenewable Chemicals Market:

Amyris Inc.

BASF SE

I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc.

GC Innovation America.

Genomatica, Inc

Gevo, Inc.

LanzaTech

Royal DSM N.V.

Virent Energy Systems, Inc.

The biorenewable chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing prices of fossil fuels and shifting focus of investors towards environment friendly chemicals. Regulatory framework encouraging environment friendly innovations and sustainable alternatives further boosts the biorenewable chemicals market. However, the market growth is hindered in obtaining cost-effective raw materials. On the other hand, the biorenewable chemicals market showcase opportunities of growth on account of governmental and private organizational reimbursements.

Global Biorenewable Chemicals Market – By Type of Platform Chemicals

Glycerin

Lactic Acid

Succinic Acid

Others

Global Biorenewable Chemicals Market – By Application

Bio-plastic

Bio-based Solvents

Bio-based cleaners and detergents

Others

Global Biorenewable Chemicals Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

