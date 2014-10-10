Bioplastic refers to the plastics derived from renewable biomass sources instead of petroleum or natural gas as in case of conventional plastics. Bioplastics possess extraordinary mechanical properties such as tensile strength, elongation at break which is fast replacing conventional plastics and giving scope to bio-plastic market in areas ranging from building & constructions to consumer goods.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Bioplastics market, presenting insights into the key factors driving and restraining its growth. This report also takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the global market.

Some of the leading key players profiling in this market are BASF SE, Biome Technologies Plc., Braskem, Cardia Bioplastics, Corbion Purac, FKuR Kunststoff GmbH, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited., Innovia Films, Natureworks LLC., Novamont S.p.A

The increasing awareness for eco-friendly innovations is driving the growth of bioplastic market which is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to other major driving factors such as growing usage in industries such as packaging, textiles, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, and building & construction. High investments and growing demand for consumer goods are anticipated to provide substantial growth opportunities to the players operating in the global bioplastics market.

The “Global Bioplastics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioplastics market with detailed market segmentation by ingredient type, end-use, and geography. The global Bioplastics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bioplastics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global bioplastics market is segmented by type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is broadly segmented into biodegradable and non-biodegradable bio-plastics. Biodegradable bio-plastic further is classified into PLA, PHA, Starch blend, Polyester (PBAT & PBS) and cellulose acetate. Also, non-biodegradable plastics is segmented into Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyethylene terephthalate and others such as PA, PE, EPDM, and PTT. The bioplastics market on the basis of the application is classified into packaging: rigid and flexible, textile, agriculture & horticulture, consumer goods, automotive, electronics, building & constructions, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Bioplastics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bioplastics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bioplastics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Bioplastics market in these regions.

The most vital key factors in the businesses have been elaborated to get thorough and accurate data of market dynamics. Rising needs and popularity of Bioplastics Market sector is driving the flow of the market towards progress. In addition to this, it lists the factors which are restraining the growth of the market.

