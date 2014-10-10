This report provides in depth study of “Bioethanol Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Bioethanol Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Bioethanol is a clear, colorless fuel which has a characteristic smell and is mostly used as a petrol substitute for road transport vehicles. The production of bioethanol is done by the sugar fermentation process and chemical process which includes the reaction of ethylene and steam. Fuel and energy crops are the primary sources of sugar which are used for the production of bioethanol. The energy crops such as corn, maize and wheat crops, waste straw, willow and trees, cord grasses, Jerusalem artichoke, sawdust, reed canary grass, and sorghum plants are grown specifically for energy use. Bioethanol is a clean source of energy as it is produced from a renewable resource. Thus, there is little, or no net carbon dioxide added to the atmosphere, making bioethanol an environmentally beneficial energy source.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Bioethanol Market from 2017 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market.

Forecast and analysis of Bioethanol Market by Feedstock Type, Type & End Use from 2017 – 2027

Forecast and analysis of Bioethanol Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America

Some of the Major Players In Bioethanol Market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

CropEnergies AG

Filnt Hills Resources

Green Plains

Pacific Ethanol, Inc.

Petrobras

Royal DSM

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Andersons Inc

White Energy

An exclusive Bioethanol Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Bioethanol Market By Feedstock Type, By Type, By End Use By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Bioethanol Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

The bioethanol market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of the consumers towards the environment, technological advancement and increasing research and development by the key players in the market. Moreover, lower prices of bioethanol as compared to other fuels including diesel and petrol coupled with rising demand for bioethanol from various end-use industry segments is further anticipated to boost the demand. However, high investment in the production of bioethanol is expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The “Global Bioethanol Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Bioethanol market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global Bioethanol market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Bioethanol market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Bioethanol market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Bioethanol market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Bioethanol market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Bioethanol market in these regions.

Global Bioethanol Market – By Feedstock Type

Sugar-Based

Starch-Based

Cellulose-Based

Others

Global Bioethanol Market – By Type

E5

E10

E15 to E70

E75 to E85

Others

Global Bioethanol Market – By End Use

Transportation

Alcoholic Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Others

Global Bioethanol Market – By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East & Africa (MEA)

• South America (SAM

