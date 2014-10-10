This Structural Adhesives report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business. General market conditions and probable market for a new product to be launched are also analysed in this Structural Adhesives Market report. TIP team has an excellent industry experience, talent solutions, industry insight and latest tools and technology which make this Structural Adhesives Market report world-class.

Structural adhesive is adhesives which “harden” or cures into a material that is capable of holding multiple substrates together, bearing the forces involved for the lifetime of the product and termed as “load-bearing” adhesive. The substrates may vary, ranging from plastics, metals, ceramics, rubbers, glass, or composites. The structural adhesive is designed to fill laminate boards, nail holes, and bond seams. Common examples of structural adhesives include acrylic adhesives, cyanoacrylates, epoxies, and certain urethanes.

The global players operating in The Structural Adhesives Market profiled in the report covers: 3M, Ashland, Bostik, H.B. Fuller, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Huntsman International LLC., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Lord Corporation, Sika AG, The DOW Chemical Company

The report also puts forward the current and future market scenario derived precisely from a thorough analysis of the markets across five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. The exhaustive PEST analysis is done for each region to assess major external factors which may influence the Structural Adhesives Market in the coming years.

The global structural adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin, substrate and applications. Based on resin, the market is segmented as epoxy, polyurethane, acrylic, methyl methacrylate, cyanoacrylate, and others. The strutural adhesives market on the basis of substrate is classified into metals, plastics, wood, composites, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as building & construction, automotive, aerospace, wind energy, marine, rail, and other applications.

