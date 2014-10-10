Global Plug Valves Market: An Incisive, In-depth Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024
The global Plug Valves market was valued at $XX million in 2018, and analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2028, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2018 and 2028.
This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Plug Valves from 2013-2018, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2028 by region/country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Plug Valves market.
Leading players of Plug Valves including:
Flowserve
Crane
Brdr. Christensens
Emerson
Weir
SchuF Group
AZ-Armaturen
Galli & Cassina
3Z Corporation
Henry Pratt
ASKA
VETEC Ventiltechnik
FluoroSeal
Regus
Parker
Walworth
DeZURIK
Clow Valve
BREDA ENERGIA
GA Industries
Fujikin
Pister
SS Valve
Val-Matic
UNIMAC
Yuanda Valve
Hugong Valve
Yuandong Valve
KOKO Valve
Gongzhou Valve
Market split by Type, can be divided into:
Non-Lubricated
Lubricated Plug Valve
Eccentric Plug Valve
Expanding Plug Valve
Market split by Application, can be divided into:
Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Water Treatment Industry
Power Industry
Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:
Direct Channel
Distribution Channel
Market segment by Region/Country including:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Plug Valves Market Overview
1.1 Plug Valves Definition
1.2 Global Plug Valves Market Size Status and Outlook (2013-2028)
1.3 Global Plug Valves Market Size Comparison by Region (2013-2028)
1.4 Global Plug Valves Market Size Comparison by Type (2013-2028)
1.5 Global Plug Valves Market Size Comparison by Application (2013-2028)
1.6 Global Plug Valves Market Size Comparison by Sales Channel (2013-2028)
1.7 Plug Valves Market Dynamics
1.7.1 Market Drivers/Opportunities
1.7.2 Market Challenges/Risks
1.7.3 Market News (Mergers/Acquisitions/ Expansion)
Chapter 2 Plug Valves Market Segment Analysis by Player
2.1 Global Plug Valves Sales and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.2 Global Plug Valves Revenue and Market Share by Player (2016-2018)
2.3 Global Plug Valves Average Price by Player (2016-2018)
2.4 Players Competition Situation & Trends
2.5 Conclusion of Segment by Player
Chapter 3 Plug Valves Market Segment Analysis by Type
3.1 Global Plug Valves Market by Type
3.1.1 Non-Lubricated
3.1.2 Lubricated Plug Valve
3.1.3 Eccentric Plug Valve
3.1.4 Expanding Plug Valve
3.2 Global Plug Valves Sales and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.3 Global Plug Valves Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
3.4 Global Plug Valves Average Price by Type (2013-2018)
3.5 Leading Players of Plug Valves by Type in 2018
3.6 Conclusion of Segment by Type
Chapter 4 Plug Valves Market Segment Analysis by Application
4.1 Global Plug Valves Market by Application
4.1.1 Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry
4.1.2 Chemical Industry
4.1.3 Water Treatment Industry
4.1.4 Power Industry
4.2 Global Plug Valves Sales and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Leading Consumers of Plug Valves by Application in 2018
4.4 Conclusion of Segment by Application
Chapter 5 Plug Valves Market Segment Analysis by Sales Channel
5.1 Global Plug Valves Market by Sales Channel
5.1.1 Direct Channel
5.1.2 Distribution Channel
5.2 Global Plug Valves Sales and Market Share by Sales Channel (2013-2018)
5.3 Leading Distributors/Dealers of Plug Valves by Sales Channel in 2018
5.4 Conclusion of Segment by Sales Channel
