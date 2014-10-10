The study covers the global protein ingredients market value and volume for a period ranging in between 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the historical value with forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global protein ingredients market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as value chain analysis, porters five forces analysis, drivers and restraints.

The global protein ingredients market size is projected to reach USD 47.13 billion by 2025. Increasing awareness about healthy eating habits, adoption of strict dietary procedures due to busy lifestyle, technological advancements to produce variety of types and growing demand from different industries including food and beverages, Personal care & cosmetics, and infant formulations.

Request sample copy of Protein Ingredients Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/670

Regional analysis shows that North America dominated the global protein ingredients market in 2017 by occupying 37.4% share and is expected to remain in lead during the forecast period. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest CAGR in the coming years. China and India are the major markets with larger population and high consumption. Moreover, the consumption of protein ingredients such as egg protein, whey protein, wheat, and soy protein is increasing as people are becoming more health conscious and focusing on health and nutrition products.

Plant and animal protein ingredients have many advantages and provide trace amounts of necessary vitamins and minerals. As a result, the demand for protein ingredients is expected to increase in the coming years. However, these ingredients also have some drawbacks due to which the market is expected to impact in the coming years. Animal & Diary based protein ingredients don’t have enough fiber that meets daily requirements. Plant based protein ingredients don’t have the essential amino acids that is required by the human body. Moreover, if you get protein only based on plants then your body will be lack of vitamin B12 which leads to neurological problems, severe anemia, paralysis and even death.

Read details of the Protein Ingredients Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/protein-ingredients-market

The global protein ingredients market is highly fragmented as of 2017. The established players are holding major share in different types of ingredients. For instance, Archer Daniels Midland Company is popular for plant based protein ingredients and Arla Food Ingredients major focus is on diary based protein ingredients. Moreover, the companies are expanding their presence in different regions by investing in new plants. In June 2016, Arla Food Ingredients stated a new plant with the investment of USD 52 million in Denmark.

The top players in the global protein ingredients market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Bunge Limited, DuPont, Agropur Cooperative, Omega Protein Corporation, Glanbia plc, CHS Inc., FrieslandCampina DMV and Arla Food Ingredients.

Key segments of the global protein ingredients market

Ingredients Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Plant Protein

Wheat

Soy Protein Concentrates

Soy Protein Isolates

Textured Soy protein

Pea

Canola

Others

Animal & Dairy Protein

Egg Protein

Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

Whey Protein Concentrates

Whey Protein Hydrolysates

Whey Protein Isolates

Gelatin

Casein

Application Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

Foods & Beverages

Infant Formulations

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Animal Feed

Regional Overview, 2015-2025 (USD million) (Kilo tons)

North America

US

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Some Points from TOC:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Protein Ingredients Overview, By Ingredients Protein Ingredients Overview, By Application Protein Ingredients Market Overview, By Region Company Profiles

Enquire more details of the Protein Ingredients Market report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/670

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 972-362-8199/ +91 9665341414