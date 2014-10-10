Factors that are driving the growth of global coffee market are rise in the retail stores, cafes and food outlets, increase in the disposable income & urbanization, easy availability of different types of coffee flavors and styles of brewing. Although, variations in the climatic change, price of coffee beans and shortage of supply of coffee beans are restricting the growth of global coffee market.

Of coffee market is fueled by the rise in the consumption of coffee amongst individuals. Moreover, various advantages of health related with coffee and growth of sales market that makes the procedure of purchasing easy for the customers, drive the global coffee market growth. Additionally, reduction in consuming the carbonated drinks has increased the growth of coffee market. In addition, easy availability tea is anticipated to control the global coffee market growth.

Increase in the individuals of consuming coffee, growth in the disposable income, rise in the retail sales using e-commerce, increase in the urban population is projected to increase the global coffee market size. Global coffee market trends are arising the demand for green coffee in the developing regions, increase in the first choice of gourmet coffee in America and growth in the penetration of coffee shops. In addition, some factors that are hampering the growth of coffee market are strict rules, retail associations and uncertainties in weather.

Factors that are participating in the growth of coffee market are rise in the culture of cafe amongst the young generation, white collar demographic, outlets of food service and urbanization. Change in the culture of work in the corporate industry with the change in standard of living is estimated to fuel the global coffee market growth. Companies that are changing the strategies on the basis of service and the developing brands as per the requirement of customer are the factors responsible for the growth of global coffee market across the globe. Rise in the demand for the organic type because of increase in the awareness for the advantages of health are related to use of coffee to fuel the demand of coffee market in the coming years. Nowadays, several tastes are developed like CCD, Starbucks and CCD are giving the enhanced experience to customer.

Global coffee market is segmented into end-user, sales channel, application, grade and region. On the basis of end-user, coffee market is divided into industrial, commercial and residential. Based on sales channel, global coffee industry is divided into departmental stores, hypermarket & supermarket, online store and more. On considering the application, market is divided into ready to drink coffee, nutraceuticals, food and beverages flavors, hot drinks and more. Based on basis of grade, coffee market is divided into Specialty, Arabica, Robusta and more.

Geographically, regions involved in the coffee market analysis are Europe, North America, Latin America, South America, Brazil, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is the rapidly growing region and is anticipated to grow in the coming years. Europe holds the largest coffee market share, followed by North America. South America is the biggest producer of coffee, whereas Brazil produces about 40 Million bags of coffee.

Key players involved in the coffee market analysis are Starbucks Corporation, Caribou Coffee, Nestle S.A., Kraft Heinz Inc., Dunkin Donuts and J.M. Smucker Company.

Key Segments in the “Global Coffee Market” are-

By End-Use, market is segmented into:

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

By Sales Channel, market is segmented into:

Departmental stores

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Online store

Others

By Application, market is segmented into:

Ready to drink coffee

Nutraceuticals

Food and beverages flavors

Hot drinks

Others

By Grade, market is segmented into:

Specialty

Arabica

Robusta

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Europe

North America

Latin America

South America

Brazil

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

