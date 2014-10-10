Avocado oil market trends are coming forth with dietary habits and changing lifestyle of consumers that demands for ready-to-eat and easy-to-cook food products. Processed and purchased is convenient to cook, preserve, carry and eat which makes it more preferable over fresh foods to consumers. Manufacturers employ various advanced technologies to enhance taste, flavor, color and nutritional values of processed food, which ultimately a supporting step to industrial growth prospect. Avocado is one of the main ingredients for these processed foods and beverages, which will expand the global avocado oil market size.

The growing incidences of metabolic syndrome in Mexico has become a public health problem. However, little has been done to curb the factors responsible behind it and there are 25% incidences in the general population. But as a treatment, olive oil and Mediterranean diet which involves avocado oil are used as it helps in metabolic abnormality. It has curing properties, reduces the risk of diabetes, helps to control weight and normalizes blood cholesterol. Growing popularity of this product has up surged and the sale of avocado oil to surpass an estimate of USD xxxx Mn.

According to avocado oil market analysis, North America overtook the market share when compared to other regions by USD xx.x million in 2016. This is owed with higher intake of high fat oils, which in turn demands for avocado oil. The most common type of heart disease that U.S. faces is Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), leading to heart attacks. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), due to high blood pressure and high LDL cholesterol 630,000 people die. In 2017, CDC initiated a program named Well-Integrated Screening and Evaluation for Women across the Nation (WISEWOMAN), in an attempt to help women reduce heart diseases risks by offering services that promotes lasting heart healthy lifestyle.

In Asia-Pacific region, information offered by the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) exhibits that the personal care products market is anticipated to reach US$ xx billion by 2021 at a CAGR of x%. As cosmetics products consumption is increasing significantly due to growing awareness and desire to look good which in turn set the avocado oil market trends at higher scale.

Some of the key players of global avocado oil market are Olivado, Sesajal S.A. de C.V., Chosen Foods LLC, Grupo Industrial Batellero S.A. de C.V, The Village Press, Bella Vado, Tron Hermanos SA de CV, YASIN and Storino’s Quality Products.

Key segments of ‘Global Avocado Oil Market’

Based on variety, the market has been segmented into,

Hass

Pinkerton

Gwen

Lamb Hass

Bacon

Zutano

Fuerte

Others

Based on application, the market has been segmented into,

Personal Care Products

Cooking

Medicinal Products

Others

Based on region, the market has been segmented into,

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest Of Latin America)

Europe (The U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Hungary, Spain, Poland, Sweden & Roe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Rest Of Asia)

The Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, North Africa, Romea)

