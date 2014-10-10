North America home healthcare market is registering a healthy CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market can be attributed due to surging cases of chronic diseases which is contributing to the market growth.

The Major players profiled in this report include GENERAL ELECTRIC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Cardinal Health, DaVita Inc., Amedisys, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC, Air Liquide, OMRON Corporation, Baxter, Linde, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Apple Home Healthcare, FUJITSU and MTM, Inc. among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

The increasing cases of chronic diseases is driving the market growth

Increasing geriatric population is boosting the market growth

The rise in adoption rate of insurance coverage is propelling the market growth

Lack of skilled home care service providers is hindering the market growth

The various risks associated for the safety of healthcare workers is hampering the market growth

Conducts Overall NORTH AMERICA HOME HEALTHCARE Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Component (Products, Services, Software),

Device Type (Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Home Healthcare Devices, Home Mobility Assist Devices, Medical Supplies),

Services (Unskilled Care Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, Short-Term Nursing Services, Hospice, Palliative Care Services, Infusion Therapy Services),

Software (Clinical Management Systems, Agency Software, Hospice Solutions),

Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

The NORTH AMERICA HOME HEALTHCARE report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, FUJITSU had launched Healthcare Personal Service Platform which enables to manage medical and health information. It keeps the records safe and secure which can be used by the healthcare service providers when it is needed. This launch had expanded the product portfolio of the company and has accelerated the company share in home healthcare.

In July 2017, Koninklijke Philips N.V. had expanded its healthcare at home services by launching ICU home. The service will give access to high-quality medical care and intensive care unit equipment. The service will enable the remote monitoring of the patient by nurses and doctors. The launch had expanded the company offering into high quality medical care for chronic and other long term illnesses.

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the North America Home Healthcare market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 North America Home Healthcare market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America North America Home Healthcare Revenue by Countries

8 Europe North America Home Healthcare Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific North America Home Healthcare Revenue by Countries

10 South America North America Home Healthcare Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue North America Home Healthcare by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

