Speech disorders, also known as speech impairment. It is a communication disorder where person general speech is interrupted and the person cannot talk adequately. The disorder act as a barrier to the ability of person to communicate in effective way. It also has the impact on daily activities of an individual and affects mental welfare. Speech disorders are of various types such as stammering, apraxia, strewing and dysarthria among others.

The Major players profiled in this report include Smart speech therapy, Speech Therapy Solutions, Inc., Talk Speech and Language Therapy Ltd, Glenda Browne Speech Pathology, Benchmark Therapies, Inc, Speech Plus, Integrated Treatment Services, Speechworks Therapy Services, Acapela Group, Advanced Voice Recognition Systems,Inc, XMedius, BioTrust ID B.V, Cleveland Clinic and Therapy Solutions Inc, among others.

Awareness about the several disorders along with the availability of effective speech therapy is also boosting the market in the forecast period

Government initiatives to promote effective speech therapy and for the investments in health care facilities is propelling the market in the forecast period

Growing geriatric population will fuel the market for a long run

High cost of treatment is hindering the market in the forecast period

Unavailability of speech therapy in remote areas will also hamper the market growth

By Type (Speech Disorder, Language Disorder, Apraxia, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Other),

Age Group (Pediatrics, Adults, Elderly)

The SPEECH IMPAIRMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In 2019, Mubaloo, launched talk assist app that uses “iOS’ text-to-speech software” for providing support during communication to the speech impairment individuals. Through this app users can now access a content library for different genders and can set the speed of the speaking voice. With this launch the company has enhanced its product portfolio in the market

In 2016, Saskatchewan announced the launch of “Text with 911” for speech and hearing impaired individuals. It allows people who are suffering from deafness, speech impairment for registering their cellphones to communicate with 911 operators through text. With this launch the company will enhance the quality of life for the individual who are suffering from speech impairment and hearing loss

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Speech Impairment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Speech Impairment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Speech Impairment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Speech Impairment Revenue by Countries

10 South America Speech Impairment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Speech Impairment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

