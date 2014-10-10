Mutational analysis is a part of functional genomic analysis. It is the process of changing the sequence of DNA due to some genetic changes or some external changes. Internal factor involves during replication process, disturbance occur in DNA base pair sequencing, due to which mutation occurs. It is a technique of detecting DNA splicing which is used as mutation detection of next generation sequencing and microarray results. It is beneficial in reliable assay development and high throughput screening.

The Major players profiled in this report include Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioreclamationIVT. ELEVATING SCIENCE, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Perkinelmer, Inc., QIAGEN, Oxford Gene Technology, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated., Novogene Corporation., Promega Corporation., others

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert click here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-mutational-analysis-market

Let’s know why the report is worth considering-

Utilizes Powerful Tools and Methodologies-: The Mutational Analysis market has been evaluated and analyzed utilizing various powerful market research tool and methodologies such as SWOT analysis, income feasibility analysis, PEST analysis and PORTER’s Five Forces analysis. These tools analyze the competitive forces prevailing in the market which somehow affects the market growth.

Competitive Rivalry-:The Mutational Analysis report incorporates the detailed analysis of the leading organizations and their thought process and what are the methodologies they are adopting to maintain their brand image in this market. The report aides the new bees to understand the level of competition that they need to fight for to strengthen their roots in this competitive market.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Advancements in noninvasive cancer screening techniques will propel the growth of the market

Technological advancement to facilitate genomic research and development is boosting the growth of the market

High government funding in the field of genomics is driving the market in the forecast period

High cost of equipment in genomics is hampering the market growth

Dearth of skilled professional is acting as a restraint for the growth of the market

To get this report at an attractive cost, click here: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-discount/global-mutational-analysis-market

Conducts Overall MUTATIONAL ANALYSIS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type (Missense Mutation, Nonsense Mutation, Insertion, Deletion, Duplication, Frame Shift Mutation, Repeat Expansion),

Product ( Enzyme, Substrate),

Technique (Denaturing Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (DGGE), Constant Denaturing Gel Electrophoresis (CDGE), Temporal Temperature Gradient Gel Electrophoresis (TTGE), Single-Strand Conformation Polymorphism (SSCP), Protein Truncation Test (PTT), High Resolution Melt

End User ( Academic Research Institutes, Contract Research Organization )

The MUTATIONAL ANALYSIS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Novartis AG got approval for its product named Piqray, in combination with fulvestrant for the treatment of postmenopausal men and women. This drug was proved beneficial in solar-1 phase 3 trial for cancer. This product will increase the brand value of the company in the market

In May 2017, Roche received pre-market approval for its product Cobas EGFR mutation test v2, this product is able to test both tissue and plasma within a single test. This will provide clinicians with the option of using either tissue or plasma as biopsy samples, long term benefit of product came up with this new development

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Mutational Analysis market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Mutational Analysis market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Mutational Analysis Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Mutational Analysis Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Mutational Analysis Revenue by Countries

10 South America Mutational Analysis Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Mutational Analysis by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Read Complete Details with TOC @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-mutational-analysis-market

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

For any special requirements in this report, please contact us to order a report tailored to fit your requirements.