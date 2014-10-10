Global cerebral palsy market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for cerebral palsy treatment.

The Major players profiled in this report include GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group, Abbott, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Medtronic, Meridigen Biotechnology, ALLERGAN, GW Pharmaceuticals plc., Cell Cure Neurosciences LTD, Neuralstem, Inc., CHA Biotech, Biostar stem cell Research and Development, Spectrum Physio / The Physio Company, Stern Law, others

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing prevalence of cerebral palsy is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period

Increasing reliance on medications for controlling the symptoms of cerebral palsy also acts as a market driver

Cerebral palsy medications are costly which is expected to restrain the market growth in the forecast period.

Lack of awareness in some developing regions is hindering usage of cerebral palsy medications which is expected to restrain the market growth

By Type (Ataxia Cerebral Palsy, Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, Congenital Cerebral Palsy, Diplegia of Cerebral Palsy, Hemiparesis of Cerebral Palsy, Postnatal Cerebral Palsy, Spastic Cerebral Palsy, Others),

Diagnosis (Imaging Tests, Laboratory Tests, Others),

Treatment (Therapy, Medication, Surgery), Medical Devices (Orthotic Devices, ENT-Devices, Eye-Tracking Devices),

Mobility Aids (Walkers, Walking Sticks and Canes, Crutches, Standers, Lifts, Wheelchairs, Power Scooters, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Home Care, Physiotherapy Centers, Pathology Centers, Ambulatory, Speciality Clinics, Others)

The CEREBRAL PALSY report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, ALLERGAN has received US the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) sanctioned wider use of Botox to be used for cerebral palsy patients. The Sanction will help company to increase product portfolio and revenue generation in cerebral palsy market

In May, 2019 The Cerebral Palsy Foundation has launched Accessibility is Beautiful campaign on Global Accessibility Awareness Day 2019. The campaign launched YouTube videos series and Universal Design “Look Book” which will capture homes of disability to showcase incredible architect-designed homes meets the necessities of their owner’s particular needs, and is truly accessible for everyone. The campaign will help to increase awareness about cerebral palsy and to make homes and living spaces accessible for everyone including cerebral palsy patients

