Global apheresis equipment market is expected to rise with a healthy CAGR of 11.87% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased development of drugs with better therapeutic profiles. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

The Major players profiled in this report include Terumo Medical Corporation, HemaCare, Haemonetics Corporation, Asahi Kasei Medical Co.,Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, KAWASUMI LABORATORIES, INC, KANEKA CORPORATION, Mallinckrodt, Medica S.p.A among others.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing demand for blood derivatives is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing cases of sickle cell anemia and leukemia is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising demand of apheresis to treat cancer is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Lack of blood donors; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

High cost of the systems restricts the growth of the market

This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Technology (Membrane Filtration, Centrifugation), Product (Apheresis Machine, Disposable Apheresis Kits),

Procedure (Erythrocytapheresis, Extracorporeal Immunoadsorption (ECI), Leukapheresis, Plasmapheresis, Photopheresis, Low Density Lipoprotein (LDL) Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Therapeutic CytApheresis Equipment, Others),

Application (Hematology, Neurological Disorders, Renal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail)

The APHERESIS EQUIPMENT report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Advanced Prenatal Therapeutics, Inc. received the FDA approval for its APT’s Targeted Apheresis Column for Preeclampsia (TAC-PE) and designated it as a breakthrough device. The designation allows APT to work with the FDA to accelerate development and regulatory timelines. With this product launch the company will establish a footprint in the apheresis equipment market

In December 2017, Spectral Medical Inc. received the FDA 510(k) clearance for its Spectral Apheresis Machine which is specifically designed to use in the therapeutic plasma exchange and continuous renal replacement therapy. This product approval will enhance the company’s product portfolio for this market

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Apheresis Equipment market.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 Apheresis Equipment market Size by Regions

6 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

7 North America Apheresis Equipment Revenue by Countries

8 Europe Apheresis Equipment Revenue by Countries

9 Asia-Pacific Apheresis Equipment Revenue by Countries

10 South America Apheresis Equipment Revenue by Countries

11 Middle East and Africa Revenue Apheresis Equipment by Countries

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

