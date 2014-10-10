Global insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.9% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for insertable cardiac monitors.

The Major players profiled in this report include Abbott, Medtronic, BioTelemetry, Inc., Siemens, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, SHL Telemedicine, The ScottCare Corporation, Medicomp Inc., Preventice Solutions, Inc., Applied Medical Resources Corporation, among others.

Increasing number of cardiac arrhythmia around the world is expected to drive the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Increasing demand for subcutaneous insertable cardiac devices also augments the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) is associated with risk of over-sensing and under-sensing which is expected to hinder the market growth

Insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) are costly which is hampers the usage of insertable cardiac monitors (ICM) hence acting as a restraining factor

By Type (Multiple Lead Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems, Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Patch, Others),

Disease (Renal Disease, Cardiac Arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation, Stroke, Syncope, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics, Others)

The INSERTABLE CARDIAC MONITORS (ICM) report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG has received FDA clearance of the BIOMONITOR III an injectable cardiac monitor (ICM). The product is designed to detect arrhythmia and unexplained syncope to increase clarity and to reduce diagnosis duration. The approval will help company to increase product portfolio and market presence and place company among most technological advance companies in medical devices

In May 2017, Abbott has launched world’s first smartphone compatible Confirm Rx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) to identify atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmias. The major focus of the launch is to eliminate Traditional remote monitoring devices that requisites large handheld or bedside transmitters and to increase patient mobility. The launch will help company to increase the revenue generation as new technology will help both patients as well as cardiologists

