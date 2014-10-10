Ethyl acetate is an organic compound processed by Fischer esterification reaction between acidic acid and ethanol. Another commonly used cost effective process is ethanol dehydrogenation and is extensively used in chemical plants. In properties it is neutral and possess a sweet perfume.

It is widely used in the nail paint products like nail polishes, nail polish removers and base quotes as useful solvents. The increased number of demand for end-user products like food and beverage, cosmetics, paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals, packaging and so on are the main driving factors for the growth in Ethyl acetate market size. The market is positively influenced by the advances taking place in the ethanol dehydrogenation process which is considerably effecting the product quality. Rising personal care concerns and the hectic lifestyle trends are reasons for new opportunities for growth in global ethyl market.

Get more insights at: Global Ethyl Acetate Market 2019-2025

Flexible packaging is the main form in the packaging industry due to its greater flexibility, low cost, variety of shapes and sizes available. Ethyl acetate is widely used as a solvent, due to its fast evaporation properties in printing inks used in the flexible packaging by companies. As the demand of flexible food packaging is growing so it the ethyl acetate market size. Another common use for ethyl acetate in the food and beverage industry is to give various fruit flavors as bananas, strawberries and pineapples.

The cosmetic industry is predicted to grow at a higher rate due to the growing intake of ethyl acetate in preparation of nail products, hair color, lip products and to provide fragrance to products. It is used in perfumes due to its property of quick evaporation and leaving fragrance behind. The pharmaceutical segment has use of ethyl acetate as a withdrawal agent which are widely used in production of medicines. Recent ethyl acetate market analysis, showcased a high demand in coffee industry in Europe and US. Coffee, tea leaves are washed with ethyl acetate before being decaffeinated.

The Ethyl acetate market can be segmented on the basis of application into pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, adhesive and sealants, textiles and cosmetic paints and coatings. Market segmentation based on region is Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Region wise Asia Pacific is the highest contributor in ethyl acetate market size. This is mainly due to the growing popularity of cosmetic products and food and beverage industry amongst the population. In North America the growing caffeine industry uses ethyl acetate to a large extent. European market is growing due to abundant use of ethyl acetate in the production of beverages and wines. The demand of ethyl acetate market in Latin America is growing due to its increased used in paints and coating industries.

Get more details about Global Ethyl Acetate Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/ethyl-acetate-market

Key players contributing to the ethyl acetate market are INEOS Group Limited, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co. Ltd., Celanese Corporation, Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd, and Eastman Chemical Company and many others.

Segments:

The various segments of Ethyl Acetate Market are,

By Applications:

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Adhesive and Sealants

Textiles and Cosmetic Paints Coatings.

Regions: Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa

Latin America

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Ethyl Acetate Market’:

– Future prospects and current trends of the Ethyl Acetate market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

For Any Query on the Ethyl Acetate Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/194

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 972-362 -8199 / +91 9665341414