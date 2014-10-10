In the product segment, the market for Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) sub-segment is estimated to grow at the fastest pace of CAGR 9.0% during the forecast period. PVDF exhibits tremendous properties such as oxidative and thermal stability and substantially which is widely adopted in applications such as architectural coating, and batteries in electric vehicles.

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Fluoropolymers Market Size by Product (Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP), Fluoroelastomers and Others), by Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Construction, Industrial and Others), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025. The study covers the global fluoropolymers value for a period ranging from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 imply the actual annual revenue with a forecast between 2018 and 2025. The global fluoropolymers market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as drivers, restraints, regulatory frameworks and trade statistics.

The global fluoropolymers market size is estimated to reach up to USD 10.87 billion by 2025 mainly driven by increasing demand from construction and automotive industry coupled with multiple newly developing application areas such as energy storage. The growth for fluoropolymers market is primarily hindered by the stringent regulations against environmental concerns raised due to heavy usage of fluoropolymers.

In the application segment, the market for construction applications is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.1% over the foreseeable future. The application of fluoropolymers in construction segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The fluoropolymers are highly in demand specifically in coating applications in commercial and industrial construction segment, which will drive the market for fluoropolymers in construction segment. In addition, other properties of fluoropolymers such as excellent temperature resistance, and light resistance, as well as UV resistance are leveraged by construction companies in various ways. These factors are estimated to contribute to the positive growth of the fluoropolymers in construction segment.

Geographically, Asia Pacific will be leading the global fluoropolymers market driven by the growing demand for construction and infrastructure development in newly developing markets such as India, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, Moreover, other countries such as Brazil and Argentina with growing industrial development are expected to drive the market for South America which is the second highest growing market globally. The Middle East market is expected to show promising growth mainly driven by growing construction industry and heavy investment on solar energy infrastructure.

3M, Asahi Glass, Chemours, Daikin, Dongue Group, DowDuPont, Fluorotherm Polymers Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Quadrant AG and Solvay SA are the leading players present within the global fluoropolymers market.

