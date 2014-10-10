Alpha-amylase is mostly utilized as the significant constituent for the production of baked goods in increasing sugar and the content of dextrin in the complete product. Growth in the importance of enzymes like functional additives in the applications of food & beverage on the basis of accrediting features involving self-stabilization effects and good emulsification properties is projected to show the critical factors in the coming years.

In the year 2017, the size of the global alpha amylase market at USD 274.1Mn and increasing the market with a CAGR of 6.9% in the coming years. Using the enzymes in generating a huge range of products like detergent, bakery goods and animal feed is the primary factor responsible for the growth of the alpha-amylase market. In addition, an increase in demand for suitable food in the emerging regions is anticipated to fasten the growth of global alpha-amylase market across the globe in the coming years.

Increase in the awareness regarding healthy and nutritional food, high reaction specificity, eco-friendly manufacturing process and enhancing food quality are the factors that are driving the global alpha-amylase market growth. Moreover, advancement in biotechnology has increased the demand for alpha-amylase market growth across the globe.

Using alpha-amylase in the production of huge products like sugar products, bakery goods, animal feed and more is important for the global alpha-amylase market growth. The requirement for sustainable and renewable energy solutions has improved the demand for biofuels. Amylase enzymes are having an important role in the manufacturing of biofuels that is projected to boost the growth of the alpha-amylase market.

Moreover, alpha-amylase is providing various features like continued softness, tremendous color texture, dough improvement in food processing of bread, cookies and cake and is anticipated to be the favorable element in the coming years. Additionally, increasing demand for bakery products in the emerging regions like the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and the U.S. is the main factor increasing the demand for the growth of the alpha-amylase market. Additionally, novel frozen products propelled by Kellogg Company and Grupo Bimbo like Rustic Rolls and Pan Tipo Artesano specifically have escalated the value for enzymes in the food industry and is projected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Maltogenic has dominated the alpha-amylase market in the year 2017 because of the huge application in the procedure of baking. These enzymes are the encouraging substitute to chemical flavors and used in the food processing and are considered as the safe chemical as they are not active in the product. In addition, maltogenic alpha-amylase is used in the baking of bread to allow the hydrolysis of amylopectin and crystallizable in nature and prevent the problem of recrystallization during storage.

North America is the biggest market, responsible for around 34 thousand tons in the alpha-amylase market globally. High governance of the companies manufacturing bread are Sara Lee Corporation and Nature’s Own is anticipated to show the recognizable impact of the alpha-amylase market. In addition, the launch of frozen cookies, cakes and bread in Canada and the United States is probably to accelerate the acceptance of enzymes in the coming years.

Key players involved in the development of alpha-amylase market are Suzhou Sino Enzymes, AB Enzymes, Amano Enzyme Inc., Danisco, Novozymes, Enmex and Biolaxi Corporation.

