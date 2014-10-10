Key factor responsible for the growth of intumescent coatings is the enlargement of the construction & building industry because of the rapid urbanization. Execution of strict rules for enhanced safety for the fire in buildings and growing focus on constructing aesthetics will foster the growth of intumescent coatings market.

The global intumescent coatings market size accounted for USD 888.1 Mn in 2017, because of the rise in the activities of building & construction boosted by rapid urbanization all over the world. Moreover, the rise in the awareness amongst customers about coatings of fire protection and choice for lightweight materials in construction & building has motivated the growth of intumescent coating market growth.

Intumescent coating is a defensive layer that is mechanized by the chemical reactions ensuing the inflammation and development of separate layer on the surface without or with the release of water. Substance of intumescent is increasing the dimensions and reduces the density of heat. It is reflexive fire protection and fire retardant that can separate the surfaces of steel against the thermal attacks. Constituents of intumescent are protecting the surfaces of steel in contrast to corrosion, improving the structures life span.

The global intumescent coatings market trends are including the continuous research bringing about the development of effective and innovative environment-friendly coatings that aid for the determination of encouraging sustainability. Epoxy-based coatings with the compounds of vegetable are prepared in the intumescent system to perform as a carbon source. Development of eco-friendly coatings can offer a chance in introducing several opportunities for the growth of intumescent coatings market during the forecast period.

The rise in the consumption of intumescent coatings for protection of hydrocarbon fire is accredited to the strict rules for fire safety for the fire affected coatings in the industry of oil & gas. Hydrocarbon fires are driven and exploded by the compounds of hydrocarbon and spread rapidly, accomplishing high temperatures instantly after explosion. Several standards for constructing fire protection and safety are applied by countries like JIS A 1304 (Japan) and UL-1709, UL 263/ASTM E-119 (US). Other agency like American Shipping Bureau (ABS) is offering the safety guidelines for marine industry stimulating the intumescent coatings use all over the world.

Increase in the activities of exploration and growing investments in infrastructure in economies like India and China is anticipated to impel the growth of intumescent coatings market. Countries of Asia Pacific are developing their offshore exploration & production activities for increasing the production of domestic energy resources and lessen the dependency on introduced oil & gas. Indonesia and Malaysia are experiencing the activity of exploration in Southeast Asia, creating them biggest markets for services of oil & gas offshore support and services of pipeline.

