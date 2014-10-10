Hormones play a vital role in the body which includes control of fertility, growth and mood. The ovaries stop producing oestrogen (the female sex hormone) after the menopause. So, post-menopausal women experience menopausal symptoms, such as mood changes and hot flashes. HRT can treat those patients by increasing the levels of female sex hormones in their body. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, most of the women start using hormone replacement therapy around the time of menopause but 25% started taking it 5 or more years after menopause.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing population of post-menopausal women is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing focus on low dose hormone replacement therapies is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing awareness about hormone replacement therapy (HRT) tablets is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Stringent regulatory policies, which is restricting the overall adoption of these meters

Risks associated with the hormone replacement therapy; restricts the growth of the market

Conducts Overall HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY (HRT) TABLETS Market Segmentation: This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –

By Type of Disease (Menopause, Hypothyroidism, Male Hypogonadism, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Others),

Product (Estrogen Replacement Therapy, Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Replacement Therapy, Thyroid Replacement Therapy, Testosterone Replacement Therapy, Others),

End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Retail)

The HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY (HRT) TABLETS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

Key Development in the Market:

In October 2018, TherapeuticsMD, Inc. received FDA approval for its TX-001HR (Bijuva). This drug is a combination estradiol and progesterone. This drug can be used to treat vasomotor symptoms, which includes hot flushes, due to menopause. This product approval helps in extension of their product portfolio

