Global fatty ester market is expected to rise at a substantial CAGR of 5.5% by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Growing demands in automotive industry and technological advancement are the factor for the market growth.

Global Fatty Esters Market By Type (Polyesters, Acrylic Esters, Fatty Acid Esters, Phosphate Esters, and Others), by Application (Textile, Lubricant, Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Surfactants, Food and Beverages, and Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Fatty Esters Market

Market Definition: Global Fatty Esters Market

Esters are organic compound containing carbonyl acid and alcohol gathering contiguous ether linkage. These are typically assimilated from inorganic or natural acids by absence of hydration with liquor. They react with water to produce alcohols and other compounds as well. Naturally occurring esters contain oils, fats and triglycerides. Natural esters incorporate unsaturated fat esters of glycerol, polyesters, nitrate esters and others relying upon alkyl or sweet-smelling bunch it possess. Esters are used in greases, plastics, tars, surfactants, explosives, beautifying agents, bio-fuel, and union of different mechanical synthetic concoctions. Esters with low molecular weight are commonly used as fragrances. Some volatile esters can also be used as a solvent for paints, lacquers and varnishes.

Market Drivers:

Growing automotive industry is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for coatings from key industries is boosting the market growth

Technological advancement is a driving factor for the enhancement of the market growth

Increasing demand for esters in personal care and cosmetics industries will propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent environment regulations is hampering the market growth

Uncertain global economic conditions is also restraining the market growth

Segmentation: Global Fatty Esters Market

By Type

Polyesters

Acrylic Esters

Fatty Acid Esters

Phosphate Esters

Others

By Application

Textile

Lubricant

Packaging

Paints and Coatings

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Surfactants

Food and Beverages

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Genomatica, which is a leading bio-based chemicals company, acquired certain assets of the REG Life Sciences division of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. The acquisition aims in flourishing Genomatica’s ability to make “long-chain” chemicals from renewable feed stocks which enhances the local market and will be used in the production of polymers, cosmetics, solvents, surfactants, fuels and food ingredients and others

In September 2017, Evonik launched ground-breaking product namely, omega-3 for dietary supplements which is designed to reduce number of daily dosage. The new product can pressed into compact tablets that are small and easy to swallow. This launch would help the company in expanding its product portfolio along with providing health benefits to the consumers

Competitive Analysis:

Global fatty ester market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Ester market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global fatty ester market are BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. LTD, Sasol Ltd, Dow, Lubrizol Corporation, SUNVIC CHEMICAL, Hexion, Nitrex Chemicals India Ltd, Nitro Química, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Zhejiang Honghao Technology Co. Ltd., SK chemicals and others