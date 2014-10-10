Global DC motor control devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased utilization of DC motors from the various end-use industries.

Global DC Motor Control Devices Market By Type (Electromagnetic Motors, Brushed Motors, Brushless Motors, Uncommuted Motors), Services (Installation, Maintenance, Support Services), Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Industrial, Medical Devices, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global DC Motor Control Devices Market

Market Definition: Global DC Motor Control Devices Market

DC motor control devices are a number of electronic components that are used to control the functioning, operations and output provided to the DC motors in the applicable devices. This need for controlling the basic functioning and operations arises due to the need for driving various electronic devices with the help of a microcontroller. This integration of controlling devices helps in better operating of the end-use device as it can be operated with a low signal range.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for energy efficient solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing utilization of consumer goods is also expected to foster growth of the market

High levels of investments being undertaken in the various industries of the developing economies is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of concerns associated with the manufacturing of these devices due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of components required for the production of these devices is also limiting the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global DC Motor Control Devices Market

By Type

Electromagnetic Motors

Brushed Motors

Brushless Motors

Uncommuted Motors

By Services

Installation

Maintenance

Support Services

By Application

Consumer Electronics Smart Motorized Devices High-End Toys Social Robots Others

Automotive & Transportation Marine Outboard Motors Others

Industrial ATM Machines Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras Water Pump Actuators & Other Robotic Devices Others

Medical Devices CPAC Machines Oxygen Concentrator Machines Breast Pump Electronic Spoons Others

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION announced the launch of a new “Driver ICs” for use in brushed DC motors. The product termed as “TB67H450FNG” achieves a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A and has the capability of driving the motor with a large-scale operating voltage. The latest driver IC has the capability of driving brushed motors with a supply range of 4.5V-44V. This driver IC has a wide-spread applications ranging from USB, battery, and industrial devices

In July 2018, ABB announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) from General Electric. This business operation is focused on providing electrification solutions to various industries and will provide significant extension of avenues for growth in industrial electrification. GEIS will be integrated with ABB’s “Electrification Products (EP)” business

Competitive Analysis

Global DC motor control devices market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of DC motor control devices market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DC motor control devices market are ABB; Eaton; Nidec Motor Corporation; OMRON Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric; STMicroelectronics; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; FAULHABER Group; D&F Liquidators; Electromen; AutomationDirect; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NXP Semiconductors;