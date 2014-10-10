Global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.39 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements in technologies of the product.

Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market By Product Type (Upright, Cordless/Stick, Canister, Drum, Central, Wet/Dry, Robotic, Others), Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Global household vacuum cleaners market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 19.39 billion by 2026, registering a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the various innovations and advancements in technologies of the product.

Market Definition: Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

Household vacuum cleaners are consumer electronic goods that are used for cleaning and purifying of surfaces from dusts, contaminants and other environmental particles. These devices utilize suction/vacuum to extract the particles from floors, surfaces and from hard-to-reach places. These particles are collected in a storage dust bag which is required to dispose of afterwards. Various varieties of the product are available in the modern times with cordless-battery powered as well as robotic vacuum cleaners currently being commercialized by various manufacturers.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the levels of urbanization globally is expected to drive the growth of the market

Significant increase in the disposable income of individuals worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the market

Increasing focus on enhanced delivery of after-sales servicing and providing products to a wider geographical area; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Growth in the adoption for stick as well as robotic variants of the product; this factor is expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the product’s high levels of energy consumption is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack of battery lives in cordless product is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Household Vacuum Cleaners Market

By Product Type

Upright

Cordless/Stick

Canister

Drum

Central

Wet/Dry

Robotic

Others Handheld Others



By Distribution Channel

Offline Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Others

Online

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Sweden Poland Denmark Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea New Zealand Vietnam Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Oman Qatar Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Haier Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Candy S.p.A. Company, which will now be operate as a subsidiary of Qingdao Haier. This acquisition will help Haier in enhancing their presence for consumer goods and appliances in the European region while the portfolio of the combined companies will have a positive effect on their revenue generations

In August 2018, Electrolux announced the launch of a cordless vacuum cleaner, named as “Electrolux Pure F9” is based on the latest technology providing high levels of battery operations so that the consumers can easily avail the performance of traditional vacuum cleaners in a portable product offering. The product is set to be commercialized by September 2018 for the European and Asia-Pacific region

Competitive Analysis:

Global household vacuum cleaners market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of household vacuum cleaners market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global household vacuum cleaners market are Electrolux; Eureka Forbes; Haier Inc.; iRobot Corporation; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; LG Electronics; Panasonic Corporation; SAMSUNG; BISSELL; Dyson; HausVac Inc.; Miele & Cie. KG; BLACK+DECKER Inc.; Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; Daewoo Electronics; Groupe SEB; Hitachi, Ltd.; Midea Group; Morphy Richards; NEATO ROBOTICS and Vax Ltd among others.