Global hydrofluoric acid market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 7077.51 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand of hydrofluorocarbons and increasing usage of hydrofluoric acid in various applications is the major factors for the growth of this market.

Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market By Grade (AHF, DHF (Above 50% Concentration), DHF (Below 50% Concentration)), Application (Fluorocarbon Production, Fluorinated Derivative Production, Metal Pickling, Glass Etching and Cleaning, Oil Refining, Uranium Fuel Production, Others), Type (UP Grade, UP-S Grade, UP-SS Grade, EL Grade), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Market Definition: Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market

Hydrofluoric acid is an inorganic acid which is a solution of the hydrogen fluoride in water. They are usually highly destructive in nature and are colorless. These solutions are widely used for fluorinated derivative production, metal pickling, uranium fuel production, glass etching etc. These solutions can destroy concrete, glazes and enamels easily. Wax, polyethylene and platinum are some of the material which can resist the hazardous effects of hydrofluoric acid. Rising usage of fluorine compounds from various industries is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Market Drivers:

Rising preference of fluorine compounds from various industries is driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand for hydrofluorocarbons and hydrofluorolefins is driving the market growth

Increasing usage of hydrofluoric acid for the manufacturing of fluorinated derivatives is another factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing demand of aluminium from end- users will also accelerate the market

Market Restraints:

Rising awareness about the dangerous effects of hydrofluoric acid is driving the growth of this market

Strict regulations related to the usage of fluorocarbon refrigerants are restraining the market growth

Uneven distribution of the raw material used for hydrofluoric acid production will also restrict the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hydrofluoric Acid Market

By Grade

AHF

DHF (Above 50% Concentration)

DHF (Below 50% Concentration)

By Application

Fluorocarbon Production

Fluorinated Derivative Production

Metal Pickling

Glass Etching and Cleaning

Oil Refining

Uranium Fuel Production

Others

By Type

UP Grade

UP-S Grade

UP-SS Grade

EL Grade

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2015, Alkeema acquired the Solvay’s Porto Marghera plant which produces hydrofluoric acid. This acquisition will allow the company to manufacture high- performance polymers like sulfone polymers, ultra-high performance aromatic polymers, fluoroelastomers, fluorinated fluids etc. This will also help the company to expand their business in healthcare, packaging, oil& gas, aerospace among others

In April 2016, Gower Chemicals Limited announced that they have acquired new Dilution plant Sherburn which was previously under the Thor Developers Ltd portfolio. This will help the company to expand their chemical distribution and chemical management services so that they can meet the needs and requirement of their customers. The acquisition increases the production of hydrofluoric acid

Competitive Analysis:

Global hydrofluoric acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydrofluoric acid market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global hydrofluoric acid market are Dongyue Group, Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Solvay, Mexichem, LANXESS, Sinochem, Ying Peng Group, Fluoride Action Network, Fluorchemie, Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Industry Limited Company, Gulf Fluor, Shaowu Huaxin Chemical Industry, Navin Fluorine International Limited, Tanfac Industries Ltd, SRF Limited and others.