Global leak detection and repair market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about harmful effects of greenhouse gases and technological advancements are the factor for the growth of this market.
Global Leak Detection and Repair Market By Product (Handheld Gas Detectors, UAV-Based Detectors, Vehicle-based Detectors, Manned Aircraft Detectors), Technology (Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), Laser Absorption Spectroscopy, Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring, Acoustic Leak Detection, Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.
Market Analysis: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market
Market Definition: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market
Leak detection is process which is specially designed to check whether there is some leakage in the pipe which consists of gases and liquids. Environmental Protection Agency has created many LDAR regulations so that they can prevent the leakage of dangerous gases and liquid from different industries. LDAR program is there whose main function is to repair these leakages from pumps, connector, valves, pipes and others. Some of the common products of the LDAR are vehicle based detector, manned aircraft detector, handheld gas detectors and UAV based detector. There main function is to protect the environment from these hazardous gases and liquids.
Market Drivers:
- Rising oil and gas pipeline in infrastructure will drive the market
- Growing adoption of natural gas based power plant will also accelerate the market
- Strict government regulations to restrain methane emission will also enhance the market
- Increasing demand for operational and safety efficiency among companies will also accelerate the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Complexity associated with the leak detection in harsh condition will restrain the market
- Increasing cost cutting in oil and gas upstream market will restrict the market
- Rising demand for effective detection will also restrain market
Segmentation: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market
By Product
- Handheld Gas Detectors
- UAV-Based Detectors
- Vehicle-based Detectors
- Manned Aircraft Detectors
By Technology
- Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer
- Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)
- Laser Absorption Spectroscopy
- Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring
- Acoustic Leak Detection
- Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, HydroChemPSC, announced that they have acquired CARBER so that they can enhance their mechanical services in North America. This acquisition will help the company to add mechanical services such as online leak repair, LDAR, bolting, field machining and others. The main aim is to provide better services and best offering to the customers worldwide.
- In May 2016, ATS Global Services announced that they have acquired Dexter Field Service. The company will be renamed as Dexter ATC Field Services. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their monitoring and environmental services and leak detection and repair portfolio. This will strengthen their position in the market.
Competitive Analysis
Global leak detection and repair market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leak detection and repair market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global leak detection and repair market are IBM Corporation, Bridger Photonics, Inc, LI-COR, Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, REBELLION PHOTONICS, Physical Sciences Inc., Advisian, SeekOps Inc, BALL CORPORATION, Guideware Systems, LLC., GHD, ERM Group, Inc., AECOM., HydroChemPSC, ABB, VelocityEHS, Picarro, Inc., MICRODRONES, BOREAL LASER INC., KAIROS AEROSPACE and others.