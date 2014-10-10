Global leak detection and repair market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about harmful effects of greenhouse gases and technological advancements are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Leak Detection and Repair Market By Product (Handheld Gas Detectors, UAV-Based Detectors, Vehicle-based Detectors, Manned Aircraft Detectors), Technology (Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer, Optical Gas Imaging (OGI), Laser Absorption Spectroscopy, Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring, Acoustic Leak Detection, Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Request for Sample@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-leak-detection-and-repair-market

Market Analysis: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market

Global leak detection and repair market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about harmful effects of greenhouse gases and technological advancements are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market

Leak detection is process which is specially designed to check whether there is some leakage in the pipe which consists of gases and liquids. Environmental Protection Agency has created many LDAR regulations so that they can prevent the leakage of dangerous gases and liquid from different industries. LDAR program is there whose main function is to repair these leakages from pumps, connector, valves, pipes and others. Some of the common products of the LDAR are vehicle based detector, manned aircraft detector, handheld gas detectors and UAV based detector. There main function is to protect the environment from these hazardous gases and liquids.

Market Drivers:

Rising oil and gas pipeline in infrastructure will drive the market

Growing adoption of natural gas based power plant will also accelerate the market

Strict government regulations to restrain methane emission will also enhance the market

Increasing demand for operational and safety efficiency among companies will also accelerate the market growth

Market Restraints:

Complexity associated with the leak detection in harsh condition will restrain the market

Increasing cost cutting in oil and gas upstream market will restrict the market

Rising demand for effective detection will also restrain market

Segmentation: Global Leak Detection and Repair Market

By Product

Handheld Gas Detectors

UAV-Based Detectors

Vehicle-based Detectors

Manned Aircraft Detectors

By Technology

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer

Optical Gas Imaging (OGI)

Laser Absorption Spectroscopy

Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring

Acoustic Leak Detection

Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, HydroChemPSC, announced that they have acquired CARBER so that they can enhance their mechanical services in North America. This acquisition will help the company to add mechanical services such as online leak repair, LDAR, bolting, field machining and others. The main aim is to provide better services and best offering to the customers worldwide.

In May 2016, ATS Global Services announced that they have acquired Dexter Field Service. The company will be renamed as Dexter ATC Field Services. This acquisition will help the company to enhance their monitoring and environmental services and leak detection and repair portfolio. This will strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global leak detection and repair market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of leak detection and repair market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for TOC@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-leak-detection-and-repair-market

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global leak detection and repair market are IBM Corporation, Bridger Photonics, Inc, LI-COR, Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Incorporated, REBELLION PHOTONICS, Physical Sciences Inc., Advisian, SeekOps Inc, BALL CORPORATION, Guideware Systems, LLC., GHD, ERM Group, Inc., AECOM., HydroChemPSC, ABB, VelocityEHS, Picarro, Inc., MICRODRONES, BOREAL LASER INC., KAIROS AEROSPACE and others.