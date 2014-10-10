Global hyperacusis drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the high prevalence of hyperacusis and the lack of any approved treatment options. Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for hyperacusis is expected to drive the market.

Global Hyperacusis Drug Market By Type (Cochlea Hyperacusis, Vestibular Hyperacusis), Therapy Type (Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Sound Therapy), Mechanism of Action (Benzodiazepines, Anti-Depressants, Anti-Migraine Drugs, Anti-Seizure Drugs), Drugs Type (Lorazepam, Alprazolam, Clonazepam, Clomipramine, Desipramine, Others), Devices Types (Ear Plugs, Maskers/Sound Generators, PE Tubes, Others), Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous and Others), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Hyperacusis Drug Market

Market Definition: Global Hyperacusis Drug Market

A patient becomes over sensitive to certain frequencies to a certain volume range, making them uncomfortable which generally appears normal to other people. This condition occurs due to ototoxic drugs, cochlear damage which often results due to damage caused by loud noises. The patients with hyperacusis become uncomfortable to the daily noises such as traffic noises, machinery noises, crisp sharp noises and among others.

Market Drivers

Adoption of unhealthy habits like consumption of alcohol, smoking cigarettes, consuming caffeinated beverages are some of the driving factors for increasing market growth

Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for hyperacusis is expected to drive the market

Government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare is elevating the market growth

Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about hyperacusis is hampering the market growth

Lack of any approved drug or treatment option also hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Hyperacusis Drug Market

By Type

Cochlea Hyperacusis

Vestibular Hyperacusis

By Therapy Type

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Sound Therapy

By Mechanism of Action

Benzodiazepines

Anti-Depressants

Anti-Migraine Drugs

Anti-Seizure Drugs

By Drugs Type

Lorazepam

Alprazolam

Clonazepam

Clomipramine

Desipramine

Others

By Devices Types

Ear Plugs

Maskers/Sound Generators

PE Tubes

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy United Kingdom France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Otonomy Inc. initiated phase II clinical trial for the lead candidate OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of the N-Methyl-D-Aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist gacyclidine for the treatment of tinnitus. At present there is no approved drug for the treatment of tinnitus and hyperacusis and if OTO-313 is approved it will provide the new significant treatment options for tinnitus and hyperacusis

In April 2019, Sinclair research and Turner Scientific CROs signed an exclusive partnership for the rapid advancement of otic research. These CROs will provide the ototoxicity testing services and guide the patients to protect their ears

Competitive Analysis:

Global hyperacusis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hyperacusis drug market for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

The key market players in the global hyperacusis drug market are Pfizer Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Mylan N.V, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Novartis AG, Mallinckrodt plc, Abbott, Auris Medical, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Merz Pharma, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC., Zydus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, LUPIN, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Sanofi, AA Pharma Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Otonomy Inc and few others.