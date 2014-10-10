Global hairy cell leukemia drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies to develop a novel therapy and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with hairy cell leukemia are the key factors for market growth.

Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market By Therapy Type (Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy and Targeted Therapy), Treatment Type (Medication and Surgery), Mechanism of Action Type (Purine Nucleoside Analog, Recombinant Interferon and CD22-Directed Cytotoxin), Route of Administration (Oral and Injectable), End-Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market

Global hairy cell leukemia drug market is rising gradually with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Government policies and initiatives to offer a fund to many research institute and pharmaceuticals companies to develop a novel therapy and emergence of drugs used in the treatment of complications associated with hairy cell leukemia are the key factors for market growth.

Market Definition: Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market

Hairy cell leukemia is also known as leukemic reticuloendotheliosis is rare blood cancer characterized by unusual changes in B lymphocytes and produce excess white cells in the bone marrow. These excess B cells or white blood cells are abnormal and looks like hairy and can accumulate resulting in deficiency of normal white blood cells which subsequently affects the individuals.

According to the stats published in National Organization for Rare Disorders, Inc it was estimated up to 600-800 new cases are diagnosed each year. It is more prevalent in men and affects mostly in geriatric population. Vulnerable aging population as they are prone to develop hairy cell leukemia and increase in demand of novel therapies are the key factors that enhance the market growth.

Market Drivers

· Vulnerable aging population as they are prone to develop hairy cell leukemia can boost the growth of this market

· Increase in special designation for novel molecule to expedite the development or review process by the regulatory authority can also boost the market growth

· Rising demand for advanced novel-targeted based therapies can act as a market driver

· Increasing strategic alliances between the companies and the government to develop or to expand the availability of drugs throughout the world also drives the market growth

Market Restraints

· Effective treatment is either unavailable or unaffordable which hampers the market growth

· Inadequate knowledge about hairy cell leukemia in some developing countries can also restrict the market growth

· High cost involved in research and development for developing novel dosage form hinders the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Hairy Cell Leukemia Drug Market

By Therapy Type

Chemotherapy

Immunotherapy

Targeted Therapy

By Treatment Type

Medication

Surgery

By Mechanism of Action Type

Purine Nucleoside Analog

Cladribine

Recombinant Interferon

Interferon Alfa-2b

CD22-Directed Cytotoxin

Moxetumomab Pasudotox

By Route of administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users Hospitals Homecare Specialty Clinics Others



Key Developments in the Market:

· In September 2018, AstraZeneca received the FDA approval for Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a CD22-directed cytotoxin, an injection for intravenous use for the treatment of relapsed or refractory hairy cell leukemia in adult patients who have received at least 2 prior systemic therapies, including treatment with a purine nucleoside analog. The FDA approval of Lumoxiti enables patients to have access on the specific treatment throughout the United States

· In April 2018, AstraZeneca received Priority Review designation from the FDA for Moxetumomab pasudotox, an anti-CD22 recombinant immunotoxin for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia in patient who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy. The FDA’s Priority Review designation allows the sponsors to submit new drug applications facilitating the development and expediting the review process that is intended to treat patient suffering from hairy cell leukemia

Competitive Analysis:

Global hairy cell leukemia drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global hairy cell leukemia drug market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global hairy cell leukemia drug market are AstraZeneca , Amgen Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Astellas Pharma Inc, Merck & Co., Inc, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, CELGENE CORPORATION, DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Bayer AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc, AbbVie Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd and many others.