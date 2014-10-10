Global SOC as a service market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1,745.23 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cyber-threats coupled with better security services to prevent loss of confidential data.

Global SOC as a Service Market By Component (Solution, Services), Service Type (Prevention Service, Detection Service, Incident Response Service), Offering Type (Fully Managed, Co-Managed/Hybrid), Application Area (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Database Security, Others), Industry Vertical (BFSI, Government & Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Request for Sample@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-soc-as-a-service-market

Market Analysis: Global SOC as a Service Market

Global SOC as a service market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1,745.23 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cyber-threats coupled with better security services to prevent loss of confidential data.

Market Definition: Global SOC as a Service Market

SOC (Security Operations Center), as-a-service is a subscription type of software offering provided by various IT organizations. This service is responsible for continuously monitoring and managing the logs of devices, clouds, and all of the assets available with the consumer organization. This service provides all of the necessary knowledge and skillsets required to handle the necessary cyber-attacks.

Market Drivers:

· Increased threats for security of services as the intensity and complications of cyber-attacks is rising; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

· Complications in identifying the next procedure once the threats are detected which are made easier with this service; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

· Need for complying with the various regulatory bodies regarding the security of organizations is also expected to drive the growth of the market

· Growing awareness regarding the availability and effectiveness of this service is also expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

· Increasing need to manage the lack of skilled professionals that are capable enough to handle the growing trend of cyber-threats; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

· Concerns regarding the effectiveness of security solutions available with the cloud deployment offerings; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global SOC as a Service Market

By Component

Solution

Services

Consulting

Training & Education

Support & Maintenance

By Service Type

Prevention Service

Detection Service

Incident Response Service

By Offering Type

Fully Managed

Co-Managed/Hybrid

By Application Area

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Database Security

Others

By Industry Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government & Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

· In February 2019, AT&T Cybersecurity was established as a standalone operational division after AT&T Cybersecurity Consulting had acquired AlienVault. This acquisition will result in better security capabilities that will be provided as an automated threat detection service

· In February 2019, Arctic Wolf Networks Inc. announced that they had agreed a distribution deal with Ingram Micro Inc. This deal will result in availability of all the solutions available with Artic Wolf to the distributor’s large-scale network established in the United States region. This agreement is one of a strategic decision undertaken by the company to establish themselves as the leader of providing security solutions to different organizations, resulting in better revenue generations

Competitive Analysis

Global SOC as a service market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of SOC as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Request for TOC@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-soc-as-a-service-market

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global SOC as a service market are AT&T Intellectual Property; BlackStratus; Cygilant, Inc.; Thales Group; Alert Logic, Inc.; Proficio; Netmagic Solutions; Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.; ESDS Software Solution Pvt. Ltd.; Sumasoft; Expel, Inc.; RadarServices Smart IT-Security GmbH; StratoZen, Inc.; Binary Defense; OTELCO; Realdolmen; DELTA RISK and Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. among others.