Global cold flow improvers market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1025.54 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in many countries is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Global Cold Flow Improvers Market By Type (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Polyalkyl Methacrylate (PAMA), Polyalpha Olefin, Polyalkyl Methacrylates, Polyacrylate, Others), Application (Diesel Fuel, Lubricating Oil, Aviation Oil, Others), End- Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Cold Flow Improvers Market

Market Definition: Global Cold Flow Improvers Market

Cold flow improvers are a treatment which is used to improve low temperature performance of the fuels. Ethylene vinyl acetate, polyalpha olefin, polyacrylate, polyalkyl methacrylates are some of the type of the cold flow improvers. They are also used to control the creation of wax crystals in units and pipeline. They are widely used in application like diesel fuel, aviation oil, lubricating oil etc. Rising demand for ultra- low- sulphur diesel and growing automotive industry is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

· Growth of automotive industry will drive the market

· Increasing awareness about environment among population will also propel the market growth

· Rising demand for Ultra- Low- Sulphur Diesel will also drive the growth of this market

· Increasing disposable income will also contribute as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

· Rising demand for alternative fuels among population will restrain the market growth

· High price associated with the R&D of cold flow improver will also hamper the market

Segmentation: Global Cold Flow Improvers Market

By Type

o Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

o Polyalkyl Methacrylate (PAMA)

o Polyalpha Olefin

o Polyalkyl Methacrylates

o Polyacrylate

o Others

By Application

o Diesel Fuel

o Lubricating Oil

o Aviation Oil

o Others

By End- Use Industry

o Automotive

o Aerospace & Defense

o Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, AGQM announced the launch of their no-harm test for cold flow improvers. AGQM has developed this test procedure to make sure that there are no negative interactions between blended biodiesel, diesel fuel and cold flow improvers. This new cold flow improver are added to the new no harm list

In January 2017, Infineum International Limited announced the launch of their new Infineum India Additives Private Limited. The main aim of the launch is to meet the rapidly expanding and dynamic fuel and lubricant markets. This will help them to provide better technologies and new services to the customer

Competitive Analysis:

Global cold flow improvers market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cold flow improvers market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global cold flow improvers market are BASF SE, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, Akzo Nobel N.V, Baker Hughes, Afton Chemical, Bell Performance, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, Chevron Corporation, Infineum International Limited, Ecolab, ADCO Global, Inc., AICELLO CORPORATION, LANXESS, Cerion Energy, Afton Chemical, Rymax Lubricants, Valvoline Inc, Eurol, and others.