The Insight Partners’ report on the Corporate Car-sharing Market aims at developing a better understanding of the Corporate Car-sharing industry through qualitative and quantitative analysis of the key market parameters. The Corporate Car-sharing Market is classified on the basis of offering, vehicle type, and geography, and the market is evaluated in terms of growth, value, and volume across five major geographical regions.

The car-sharing is one name for a range of very different solutions. It can be provided by a specialized private company, by a public agency, or by an ad-hoc group as a P2P service. It can be free-floating, station-based, or intra-corporate. Corporate car sharing is a service/platform offered by organizations, companies, and corporations that offer transportation services to their employees. A company can operate a car-sharing service by hiring an external service provider or on its own. The advantages for the companies through this service include, reduces fleet management costs for the company, enable employees to stay punctual, and eliminates the requirement for a large parking lot.

The major factors driving the growth of the corporate car-sharing market are increasing smartphone and internet penetration and an increase in the cost of vehicle ownership. Further, governments around the world are increasingly putting efforts to reduce carbon emissions and environmental pollution that are encouraging players to provide car rental services, thereby supporting government initiatives. Moreover, electric vehicles are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to corporate car-sharing companies.

Corporate Car-sharing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Corporate Car-sharing with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Corporate Car-sharing Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Corporate Car-sharing Market at global, regional and country level.

The exclusive report on Corporate Car-sharing Market research report has been formulated with the help of extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research to get a holistic view of the market. The report gives an in-detailed information across globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America & Central America (SCAM). We follow an iterative research methodology model to formulate the report that help decision makers to take sound investment evaluation. Secondary research is carried out using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights of the market backed by the telephonic interviews with Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) and Subject Matter Expertise (SME’s). This model negates drastic deviation in the market estimation and is used to estimate the Corporate Car-sharing Market size and forecasts till 2027.

The report segments the global Corporate Car-sharing market as follows:

Global Corporate Car-sharing Market – By Offerings

professional service

managed service

Global Corporate Car-sharing Market – By Vehicle Type

economy

SUV

luxury

Global Corporate Car-sharing Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America (SAM)

The report also analyzes the factors affecting Corporate Car-sharing Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend, effecting the market during the forecast period.

