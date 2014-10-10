This 5G IoT market analysis offers an examination of a range of segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development amid the estimate forecast frame. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the 5G IoT market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are mentioned in the report. This report also gives you an idea about consumer’s demands, preferences, and their altering likings about particular product. A complete discussion about numerous market related topics in this 5G IoT market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape.

5G IoT is the field of connectivity dealing with the interconnectivity of IoT-based devices, components and systems at a higher quality and speed. This technology deals with ensuring that limited or no latency occurs during the connectivity of devices which helps in enhancing the productivity of operations while improving the customer experience for users of these devices.

Global 5G IoT market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 6927.93 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value is due to the significant levels of infrastructure development activities currently taking place worldwide.

Major Market Competitors/Players :- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson; Palo Alto Networks, Inc.; Anritsu; Telenor Group; Sierra Wireless; Syniverse Technologies LLC; Nokia; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Verizon; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Sprint.com; BT; Telefónica S.A.; Vodafone Limited; Telstra; Bell Canada; Singtel among others.

Segmentation: Global 5G IoT Market

By Connection

Direct Connectivity

Indirect Connectivity

By Radio Technology

5G NR Standalone Architecture

5G NR Non-Standalone Architecture

By Range

Short Range IoT Devices

Wide Range IoT Devices

By Vertical

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Government

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistics

Mining

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2019, Singtel announced two new initiatives for Singapore’s 5G ecosystem during the Smart Nations Innovations Week. These innovations will deal with enhancing the transformation capabilities of Industry 4.0 by deploying them with 5G technology, along with innovating the maritime operations of Singapore by utilizing 5G connectivity services and solutions. These initiatives will drive business innovations and transform the manufacturing and maritime industry verticals

In February 2019, Juniper Networks, Inc. along with Telefónica S.A. the next phase of “Spain Fusión Network” for meeting the rising demands of connectivity in the region. Both organizations are focusing on further innovations and advancement of technology to ensure that they can provide high performance for connectivity and solutions for various end-users

Competitive Analysis

Global 5G IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of 5G IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

High volume of data traffic generation; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of IoT devices worldwide is another factor boosting the market growth

Increasing demands for low latent connectivity solutions also acts as a market driver

Research Methodology: Global 5G IoT Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

