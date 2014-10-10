Thorough and transparent research studies conducted by a team work of experts in their own domain accomplish this global Modular Data Center Market research report. The report is valuable for both customary and emerging market players in the industry and provides in-depth market insights. This report is a great example of such wide-ranging market information which explores practical growth strategies and recommendations related to ICT industry. This Modular Data Center Market research report serves the businesses with making enhanced decisions, deal with marketing of goods or services, and accomplish better profitability by prioritizing market goals.

Global Modular Data Center Market is driven by reduction in capital expenditure of managing data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 19.09 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 160.38 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 30.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in modular data center market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Eaton, BripCo (UK) ltd., Cannon Technologies Ltd., COMMSCOPE, Dell, Flexenclosure AB, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric, Vertiv Co., and Baselayer Technology, LLC and Taplytics Inc.

Market Definition: Global Modular Data Center Market

Modular data center can be defined as the portable system for deployment of data center wherever it is needed. It can be shipped to areas where there is water and power source as it is energy efficient. The target market is overcrowded data center owners and those who are in need of massive mobile computing power, such as the military, government, physics labs, financial institutions and disaster recovery providers.

Market Drivers:

Rise in need & requirement for scalable & portable data center which are more energy efficient

Rise in need for quick & efficient deployable data centers among the business enterprise across the globe

Market Restraints:

Vendor lock-In restricts the purchasing option which is hampering the demand for this market

Power usage effectiveness (PUE) is the sole tool to measure the efficiency within the data center which restraint the data center demand

Segmentation: Global Modular Data Center Market

By Component Functional Module Solutions All-In-One Functional Module Individual Functional Module IT Module Electrical Module Mechanical Module Services Consulting Integration and Deployment Infrastructure Management

By Data Center Size Mid-Sized Data Centers Enterprise Data Centers Large Data Centers

By Tier Type Tier 1 Data Centers Tier 2 Data Centers Tier 3 Data Centers Tier 4 Data Centers

By Industry Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance IT and Telecom Government and Defense Healthcare Education Retail Energy Manufacturing

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Schneider Electric has launched power module for data center & modular data center which has been pre certified through Uptime Institute.

In September 2018, 9PXM UPS has been launched by Eaton which has been designed to give scalability & flexibility related to backup power for data center operator.

Competitive Analysis: Global Modular Data Center Market

Global modular data center market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of modular data center market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

