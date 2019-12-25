Synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) is a form of radar that is used to create two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects, such as landscapes.[

In 2018, the global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Raytheon Company (US)

Thales Group (France)

BAE Systems (UK)

Harris Corporation (US)

SAAB Group (Sweden)

Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel)

Leonardo (Italy)

Aselsan (Turkey)

Cobham (UK)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Airborne Type

Ground Type

Market segment by Application, split into

Defense

Commercial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Airborne Type

1.4.3 Ground Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Defense

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size

2.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in China

7.3 China Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

7.4 China Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in India

10.3 India Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

10.4 India Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)

12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.3 Raytheon Company (US)

12.3.1 Raytheon Company (US) Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.3.4 Raytheon Company (US) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Raytheon Company (US) Recent Development

12.4 Thales Group (France)

12.4.1 Thales Group (France) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.4.4 Thales Group (France) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Thales Group (France) Recent Development

12.5 BAE Systems (UK)

12.5.1 BAE Systems (UK) Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.5.4 BAE Systems (UK) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 BAE Systems (UK) Recent Development

12.6 Harris Corporation (US)

12.6.1 Harris Corporation (US) Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.6.4 Harris Corporation (US) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Harris Corporation (US) Recent Development

12.7 SAAB Group (Sweden)

12.7.1 SAAB Group (Sweden) Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.7.4 SAAB Group (Sweden) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 SAAB Group (Sweden) Recent Development

12.8 Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel)

12.8.1 Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel) Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.8.4 Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel) Recent Development

12.9 Leonardo (Italy)

12.9.1 Leonardo (Italy) Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.9.4 Leonardo (Italy) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Leonardo (Italy) Recent Development

12.10 Aselsan (Turkey)

12.10.1 Aselsan (Turkey) Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Introduction

12.10.4 Aselsan (Turkey) Revenue in Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Aselsan (Turkey) Recent Development

12.11 Cobham (UK)

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

