Global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Overview 2019, Business Function, Type, Component, Deployment Model, Trends, Industry Analysis and Growth Opportunities to 2025
Synthetic-aperture radar (SAR) is a form of radar that is used to create two-dimensional images or three-dimensional reconstructions of objects, such as landscapes.[
In 2018, the global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin Corporation (US)
Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)
Raytheon Company (US)
Thales Group (France)
BAE Systems (UK)
Harris Corporation (US)
SAAB Group (Sweden)
Israel Aerospace Industry (Israel)
Leonardo (Italy)
Aselsan (Turkey)
Cobham (UK)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Airborne Type
Ground Type
Market segment by Application, split into
Defense
Commercial
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Single-mode Synthetic Aperture Radar are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
